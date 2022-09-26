Health Screening Market 2022 Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2029 Forecasts Report

The Steadfast Health Screening Market Research Report presents the solutions that empower to arrive at smart, fast and precise decisions for the business so that it grows and surpasses their goals. The market research report is a demonstrated source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, size, share, growth, demand, opportunities and industry status. Unique domain expertise, extensive international experience, and customized processes turn this report into the best one which offers scalable, cost-effective, & high-quality support to clients within deadlines. The report helps in identifying potential target market segments for the business. Experts involved in creating this report possess high quality conceptualization, strategic thinking, and execution and interpretation skills. Quality is the main motive kept into view while preparing the most essential Health Screening market document and it is achieved with a skilled and a very dedicated working team.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the health screening market was valued at USD 2,11,225.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6,09,134 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Health Screening Market Analysis and Size

The market for health screening is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. According to a study conducted by the University of Utah GSLC, researchers were able to achieve telomerase activity inhibition in prostate and breast cancer cells cultivated in the lab, resulting in tumor cell death. As a result of these studies, telomere test kits in cellular health screening and other applications have increased, which is projected to boost the health screening market in the forecast years. Hence, an increase in the frequency of chronic diseases and an increase in the geriatric population has resulted in the high demand for health screening in the market.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Health Screening Market:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US)

GRAIL(US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Exact Sciences Corporation (US)

SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany)

UNILABS (Switzerland)

LabPLUS (US)

BioReference Laboratories (US)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

ACM Global Laboratories (NY)

Cerba Healthcare (France)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Innova Medical Group (US)

Amedes Holding GmbH (Germany)

RadNet, Inc. (US)

Natera, Inc. (US)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Health Screening Market Scope

Test Type

Cholesterol Tests

Diabetes Test

Cancer Screening

General Check Up Test

STDs

Blood Pressure Test

Others

Package Type

Basic Health Screening

Senior Citizen Profile

Women Health Check

Men Health Check

Heart Check

Diabetes Check

Others

Panel Type

Multi-Test Panels

Single-Test Panels

Sample Type

Blood

Urine

Serum

Saliva

Others

Technology

Immunoassays

Medical Imaging

QPCR (Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction)

Q-FISH (Quantitative Fluorescence, in Situ Hybridization)

TRF (Terminal Restriction Fragment)

STELA (Single Telomere Length Analysis)

Others

Condition

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Inflammatory Conditions

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Conditions

Hepatitis-C Complications

Immunology-Related Conditions

Others

Regional Analysis for Health Screening Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Health Screening Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry.

