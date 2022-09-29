Health and Wellness Food Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022 to 2029 Global Health And Wellness Food Market, By Type (Functional Food, Fortified and Healthy Bakery Products, Healthy Snacks, BFY Foods, Beverages, Chocolates and Others), Calorie Content (No-Calorie, Low Calories and Reduced-Calorie), Nature (Non-GMO and GMO), Fat Content (No Fat, Low Fat and Reduced-Fat), Category (Conventional and Organic), Free From Category (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Nut-Free, Lactose-Free, Artificial Flavor-Free, Artificial Color-Free and Others) and Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailers and Non-Store Retailers), Industry Trends And Forecast To 2029.

Market Analysis and Insights

The global health and wellness food market is growing faster than the packaged food industry, owing to shifting customer tastes toward a more natural and functional offering to adopt a more holistic approach to a balanced diet. The growing number of individuals altering their eating habits and embracing a balanced nutritional diet and active lifestyle is a major element driving the growth of the health and wellness food industry. People worldwide are realizing the value of a healthy diet, exercise, and regular physical activity, which is critical for the market’s growth. However, high prices of health and wellness foods and high maintenance costs may hamper the market’s growth.

The rising consumption of organic food made from natural ingredients over inorganic products will open up new chances for the global health and wellness food market. In contrast, high competition among market players may challenge the market’s growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global health and wellness food market will grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Year 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2015) Quantitative Units Revenue in Billion, Currency in USD Segments Covered By Type (Functional Food, Fortified and Healthy Bakery Products, Healthy Snacks, BFY Foods, Beverages, Chocolates and Others), Calorie Content (No-Calorie, Low Calories and Reduced-Calorie), Nature (Non-GMO and GMO), Fat Content (No Fat, Low Fat and Reduced-Fat), Category (Conventional and Organic), Free From Category (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Nut-Free, Lactose-Free, Artificial Flavor-Free, Artificial Color-Free and Others) and Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailers and Non-Store Retailers Regions Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, U.K, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, Australia, India, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and rest of Middle East & Africa in Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America in South America Market Players Covered Danone, PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company, General Mills Inc., Kashi, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars, Incorporated, Abbott, Huel Inc., Green Valley Dairies, LIBERTÉ, Yoplait USA, Inc., Chobani, LLC., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., SO DELICIOUS DAIRY FREE, Forager Project, Kite Hill, LAVVA, Enjoy Life, Barrel. Site by Barrel, The Simply Good Foods Company, Alter Eco, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Simply Good Foods USA, Inc., Maspex, Mondelēz International., Kellogg Co., Nestlé, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., GSK Group of Companies.

Market Definition

Food, Health, and Wellness are all interconnected. The food we consume and where it comes from impact our health and fitness. Wellness stems from the balanced food we incorporate into our daily lives. Health is not just eating better foods but also lowering tension and stress and exercising regularly. Food, Health, and Well-Being foods can help reduce the risk or treatment of disease and improve physical or mental performance by including a functional element or a modification in processing.

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for protein-based nutritional and healthy food & beverages

There is a rapid demand for protein-based, healthy food and beverages as consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer food with more nutritional value and health benefits that will help them maintain a healthy diet. Additionally, protein-based beverages provide better nourishment as it contains a high amount of protein and other beneficial nutrients; thus, being a protein-rich source, they boost energy and nourish the body to a greater extent. Also, consumers are aware that protein increases metabolism and helps maintain weight which enables consumers to demand more protein-based healthy food products.

Consumers are becoming aware that protein increases metabolism and helps maintain weight which enables consumers to demand more protein-based healthy food products. Thus the rising demand for protein-based food products is expected to be a major driver in the growth of the global health and wellness food market.

Growing demand for clean label food

Clean label food products contain ingredients that are most natural and less processed. Consumers are opting for healthy and clean food options to live a healthier lifestyle, thus increasing the demand for health & wellness food products. Consumers are becoming more inclined toward clean, labeled food free from preservatives or additives to continue a particular lifestyle. Also, the awareness regarding promoting a sustainable environment by using clean label products is boosting the market’s growth. The rising demand for clean label food enables health & wellness manufacturers to introduce more products, which adds to the market’s growth.

Therefore, the increasing number of manufacturers gaining clean label safety products to offer high-quality products to the consumers and fulfill their growing need for clean label & healthy food is expected to propel the market growth of the Global Health and Wellness Food Market.

Opportunities

Change in eating habits and lifestyle of millennials

The millennials’ changing eating habits are more inclined towards conscious indulgence, which means that while they want to indulge in eating out and eating right, they want to be mindful of what they eat and select their places after thorough consideration. Millennials are willing to pay for fresh, healthy food. They love food and flavors from multiple cultures and engage in distribution channels like meal services and smoothie deliveries. Thus, the changing eating habits of millennials create an opportunity for the global health and wellness food market.

Thus, these changing eating preferences create an opportunity for the nutritional food and beverages market, and manufacturers are trying to fulfill the demands of millennials. This is projected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the global health and wellness food product market.

