Hazelnut Market Size, Demand and Comprehensive Analysis to 2029

Hazelnut Market Analysis and Size

Hazelnuts are widely used in a variety of industries, including food, beverage, oil, and cosmetics. It is available in powdered, whitened, sliced, pureed, and minced forms. It is used as flavouring in a variety of confectioneries, bakery products, frozen desserts, salads, and meals. Due to the presence of essential skin care ingredients, it is also used to produce various cosmetics such as lotions, massage oils, creams, facial oil, and soaps.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hazelnut market was valued at a USD 14944.61 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 29343.76 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

Hazelnut, also known as filbert nut or cobnut, is a species of Corylusavellana. Hazelnuts have a high nutritional value and are high in vitamins B, E, and K. In addition to these vitamins, hazelnut contains minerals, good fats, and proteins, making it a suitable ingredient in vegetarian products. It has low sodium content and a low cholesterol level. It has a variety of health benefits, including lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol, as well as being a natural treatment for celiac disease.

Hazelnut Market scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Form (Whole/In-Shell Hazelnut, Natural Hazelnut, Diced Hazelnut, Paste Hazelnut, Blanched Hazelnut, Roasted Hazelnut, Sliced Hazelnut, Hazelnut Oil, Hazelnut Meal and Others), Category (Conventional and Organic), Shape (Round Kernels, Almond Kernels, Pointed Kernels and Others), Origin (Akcakoca, Levant, Giresun and Others), Packaging (Vacuum & Cartons Box, Bags, Pouches, Plastic Or Metal Drums and Others), Application (Industrial, Food Service Industry and Household/Retail), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, New Zealand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Apex Flavors Inc. (U.S.), Boston Hazelnut Bean Company (U.S.), Charles H. Baldwin and Sons (U.S.), Daintree Hazelnut and Spice (Australia), E.A. Weber and Co. (U.S.), Lochhead Manufacturing Company (U.S.), MacTaggarts Brand (U.S.), McCormick and Company Inc (U.S.), Mikoya Kasho Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nielsen Massey Hazelnuts Inc. (U.S.), Rodelle Inc. (U.S.), SAMBIRANO AROMATIC (Switzerland) Opportunities Rising demand for natural and organic extracts

The emergence of new food and beverage-related markets

Growing adoption from the cosmetics industry

Hazelnut Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand from the various end user industries

Increasing consumer demand for hazelnut products due to their pleasant flavour, rising demand for various hazelnut essence products, rising preferences for organic products, increased use of hazelnut extracts in various applications such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage, and utilisation of hazelnut beans in medical applications are some of the determinants favouring the growth of the hazelnut market during the forecast period.

Rising health awareness among the general population

Due to its ability to enrich essence and appreciation in a variety of food commodities, the emerging liquor and food manufacturing industry will play an important role. Furthermore, it combines low calorie value and presence of variety of anti-oxidants which will rise its demand for the health conscious population

Opportunity

The emergence of new food and beverage-related markets, an increase in demand for organic malt ingredients and extracts, and the growing popularity of natural flavours all contribute to the expansion of profitable opportunities.

Key Questions Answered in Global Hazelnut Market Report:- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Hazelnut Market in 2029? What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Hazelnut Market? What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Market? Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Hazelnut Market Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Hazelnut Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share What are the Global Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market? The key questions answered through this research report: Who are the target clients of global Hazelnut Market

Which sales strategies are useful for increasing the sale worldwide?

What are the challenges, risks, and threats faced by businesses?

What is the pricing structure across several regions?

Who are the major key players in the global Hazelnut Market?

How much is the size of the global market Hazelnut Market?

What are the internal and external drivers and restraining factors of the global market Hazelnut Market?

