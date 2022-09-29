Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price, Future Analysis to 2029 Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market, By Product Type (Convection Vaporizers, Conduction Vaporizers), Charger Type (USB, Micro USB), Temperature Control (Fixed, Variable), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Insights of Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

The handheld marijuana vaporizers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 15.77 billion by 2029 and grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Handheld marijuana vaporizers is basically a tool developed to heat concentrates and cannabis. Handheld vaporizers are a safer and wise way of smoking marijuana as they heat up cannabis till pure CBN and THC are emitted without burning the weed. They include the mouthpiece and the battery – the oven.

The factors such as rising usage of marijuana vaporizers for medical and other legalized purposes across the world are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing usage of electronic smoking devices and legalization of marijuana is various countries also further carve the way for the growth of market. Moreover, rising awareness about the health benefits of handheld vaporizers as compared to smoking and the usage of small dosages of cannabis to treat various mental disorders will also foster the market growth. However, high levels of fragmentation of market players along with the presence of a significant volume of small-scale unorganized local players are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The increasing ratio of personal disposable income and tapping up with the latest trends is estimated to generate growth opportunities in the long run. The factors such as strict rules and norms are there associated with the usage of marijuana pose as a challenge for the market.

Some Points from Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Table of Content

Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2028

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential and Growth Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Potential Analysis

2.3 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Industry News

2.3.2 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Industry Policies

2.4 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Industry Trends under POST COVID-19

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Beer Manufacturing Equipment under POST COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status under POST COVID-19

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Beer Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market t Sales by Regions

5.1.2 Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Revenue by Regions

5.2 North America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Sales and Growth Rate

5.3 Europe Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Sales and Growth Rate

5.4 Asia-Pacific Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market t Sales and Growth Rate

5.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Sales and Growth Rate

5.6 South America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Sales and Growth Rate

Chapter 6 North America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.1 Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast

13.2 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast by Regions

13.2.1 North America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast

13.2.2 Europe Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific B Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast

13.2.5 South America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast

13.3 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast by Types

13.4 B Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast by Applications

13.5 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Forecast under POST COVID-19

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

“