Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022 to 2029

Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis and Size

Hand sanitizers are an anti-microbial agent widely used to remove germs, virus or micro-bacteria. The increasing rate of infectious diseases globally upsurges the demand for hand sanitizer in the market and is increasing rapidly. The increasing demand for hand sanitizer is increasing in clinics and hospitals where sanitation and cleanliness are essential. The “gel based hand sanitizer” is the highest growing type segment over the forecast period because it is easily available in the market and needs minimum time to effectively remove germs compared to other sanitizers. Furthermore, improvement in the life styles, rise in awareness about the hand hygiene, increase in health expenditure and support from organization such as FDA, WHO and others towards the need for sanitation increase the demand for the hand sanitizers in the market.

Global hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.94 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam, Other), Content (Alcohol Based, Non-Alcohol Based), Packaging Type (Pump Bottles, Dispensing Packets), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Departmental Store, Pharmacy Store, and Others), End User (Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals Purpose, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Dr. Deppe GmbH (Germany), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.), Codi Group (Netherlands), Dreumex (Netherlands), The Hygiene Company (U.K.), KCWW (U.S.), Ecolab (U.S.), Seventh Generation Inc (U.S.), The Parker Laboratories (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Stepan Company (U.S.), Whiteley (U.S.), Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Himalaya Wellness Company (India), ABC Compounding Co., Inc. (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.) Market Opportunities Government initiatives for spreading awareness regarding hygiene

High usage in multiple sectors

Rising demand for natural hand sanitizers

Market Definition

Hand sanitizers are those consumer goods which are used for the transmission and prevention of infections, microorganisms and bacteria through hands. These products do not require water or soap to wash, they easily evaporate after disinfecting the hands. These hand sanitizers are available in different forms such as in foam, gel, liquid, spray, or even disposable hand wipes, and are highly effective hand hygiene products which is also providing moisture retention.

Hand Sanitizer Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising number of government initiatives for spreading consumer awareness

The governments have launched many initiatives to increase awareness about the significance of maintaining simple hygiene among consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic, elevated the consumer awareness regarding the importance of maintaining hand sanitation. Many infectious diseases are affected by the unsanitary situations, which are the major reason for their transmission. The government rules have increased awareness regarding hygiene, which has augmented the demand for hand sanitizer and are expected to drive the market’s growth rate.

Growing demand of gel hand sanitizers

Gel hand sanitizer always have the perfect ratio which specialists have tested. Theses hand sanitizers are easy to use, safe and convenient. These hand sanitizers removes the risk of harmful chemicals which create due to the use of the spray based hand sanitizer which being released and inhaled by the user. The rising demand of gel based sanitizer are expected to drive the growth rate of the hand sanitizer market

Increasing demand of natural hand sanitizer

Ordinary sanitization options are ruinous to nature in several ways Such as, the fumes which are discharged by sanitizing hands through evaporation. This may be reason of health issues to end users and. Natural hand sanitizers are good for the health and hygiene because they only contain natural constituents.

Opportunities

High usage in multiple sectors

Foodservice restaurants and Hotels have zero tolerance for bacteria and viruses. There are strict rules regarding hygiene and food safety in the commercial sector. Consequently, the commercial sector is growing the adoption of hand sanitizers and encouraging the employees such as food industry workers, chefs, waiters, barbers, and others to use hand sanitizers frequently which will create immense opportunities for the growth of the hand sanitizer market.

Furthermore, increase in the concerns about precautionary measures and health safety for wellness, increase in the transformation of lifestyle of persons resulting in augmented healthcare expenditure and increase in the cost-effective and moisture retaining features with purifying capabilities are some of the major factors among others which will create beneficial opportunities for the hand sanitizer market.

