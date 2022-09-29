Hand Dryer Market Insights with Top Countries Data, Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2030

The global hand dryer market held a market value of USD 1,014.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 2,928 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period. Moreover, the hand dryer market volume is 3,430.5 thousand units in 2021 owing to the rising demand.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global hand dryer market include American Dryer, LLC, Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd., Electrostar GmbH, Euronics Industries, Excel Dryer, Inc., Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Saniflow Corporation, SPL NZ, Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd., Toto Ltd., World Dryer, among others.

By Product

Hands-in Dryer

Hands-under Dryers

o Blade

o Jet

o High-speed

The hands-in dryer held the largest market share of around 58% owing to the increased use of this type of product by the target audience. On the basis of hands-under dryers, the jet subsegment volume is projected to hit 837 thousand units by 2030.

By Drying Mechanism

Hot Hand Dryer

Jet Hand Dryer

Hybrid

The hot hand dryer segment value is anticipated to be nearly 72% of jet hand dryer market size in 2021 and is projected to be approximately 69% by 2030. The hybrid segment is expected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of nearly 13.9%.

By Automation

Automatic

Manual

The automation segment is anticipated to be fastest growing owing to increasing demand for selective end user industries, such as hospitals, which require noise cancelation.

By Mounting Technique

Surface Mounted

Wall Mounted

The wall mounted technique held the largest share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing due to the high availability of this type of hand dryers.

By End User

Healthcare

Hospitality

o Hotels & Restaurants

o Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

o Others

Commercial Spaces

Industrial

Offices

Airports

Educational Enterprises

Government Spaces

Others

