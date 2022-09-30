Hair Dryer Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2029

” The sensible Hair Dryer Market file has all the important points about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key improvement areas, aggressive evaluation and lookup methodology. This enterprise evaluation record gives incredible rationalization about the strategic profiling of the key gamers in the market, comprehensively inspecting their core competencies, and their techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are essential for the companies to take higher steps to enhance their techniques and thereby efficiently retail items and services. According to an all-inclusive Hair Dryer Market lookup report, new highs will take region in the market in 2022 – 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

Consumers are increasingly demanding products that are simple to use, customizable, and meet their lifestyle needs. Many customers want technologically advanced products, which means they want innovative features that are meaningful and useful in their lives.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hair dryer market which was growing at a value of 7.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 12.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Corded, Cordless), Product Type (Handheld Hair Dryer, Hooded Hair Dryer), Price Range (Less Than US$ 50, US$ 50 – US$ 100, More Than US$ 100), Application (Professional, Individual), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Panasonic India (China), Dyson (Singapore), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Groupe SEB (France), Coty Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), VEGA (India), Andis Company Inc. (U.S.), Revlon, Inc. (U.S.), Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.), Spectrum Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Lunata Beauty (U.S.), Havells India Limited (India), Conair Corporation (U.S.)

Product enhancement and the introduction of new innovative products

To improve their overall digital presence, the key players are collaborating with other popular e-commerce websites.

Market Definition

A hair dryer, also known as a blow dryer, is an electromechanical tool that blows hot or cool air over damp or wet hair to speed up the evaporation of water particles and dry the hair. A hair dryer aids in the control of hair style and shape by controlling and accelerating the formation of temporary hydrogen bonds within each strand. A hair dryer can also be used to create hairstyles with supporting hair accessories to enhance the appearance of the hair.

Hair Dryer Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing product availability as well as rising spending power of the consumers

The increasing adoption of western lifestyles has aided the global growth of the hair dryer market. The major factors influencing the hair dryer market are rapid urbanisation and changing lifestyles. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and the availability of a diverse range of products are driving the hair dryer market.

The growing trend and introduction of smart drying technologies

Next-generation hair dryer innovations include a smart drying experience to prevent hair damage. Smart hair dryers are revolutionising the hair dryer market. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D efforts to develop hair dryers with smart moisture and proximity sensors, which optimise the amount of heat applied to the hair and provide customers with healthy and shiny results. Automation is crucial in regulating air velocity and heat to prevent hair damage. These factors are driving product demand in the global market.

The concept of super hair dryers encourages product manufacturers to constantly innovate. Customers prefer hair dryers with convenient heating options for drying their hair quickly and effectively.

Opportunity

Global adoption of artificial intelligence technology is increasing rapidly. Hair dryer manufacturers are utilising artificial intelligence technology to advance their hair dryers and are aiming to sell technologically advanced hair dryers to the younger generation. During the forecast period, this is expected to create new opportunities for the overall market.

Global Hair Dryer Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

