Green Roof Market Dynamics Analysis, Production, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2022-2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Green Roof Market

The green roof market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 15.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on green roof market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in awareness regarding these systems is escalating the growth of green roof market.

Eco-friendly green roof refers to a technology which could offer various benefits to communities. The construction of a vegetative layer on top of a house or building is done in the installation of eco-friendly green roof. An eco-friendly green roof generally comprises of a vegetation layer such as trees, plants and shrubs. The benefits of an eco-friendly green roof is reducing energy and greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing storm water management and decreasing heat by regulating the temperature for the roof and the surrounding areas.

The growing awareness regarding these systems across various application areas, high adoption of green roofing materials especially in residential areas and tax benefits offered to private companies by governments globally are the major factors driving the growth of green roof market. The increasing new buildings and existing buildings in the city undergoing major roof renovations activities, the implementation of regulations on installing solar photovoltaic systems, living roof systems or a combination of both and the growth in awareness regarding environmental impact accelerate the green roof market growth. The expansion of residential construction sector, the improved standard of living and increasing investment in the infrastructural development by private and public sectors influence the green roof market. Additionally, growing population, rapid industrialization and urbanization, rising disposable income, manufacturers providing training sessions related to installation and maintenance of living roofs and change in lifestyles positively affect the green roof market. Furthermore, direct product distribution channels merging with third-party maintenance service providers and new product launches extend profitable opportunities to the green roof market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

