Granola Bars Market 2022 Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape 2029

Global Granola Bars Market Analysis and Size

Cereal bars are used as a substitute for breakfast bars. Cereal bar manufacturers offer a variety of tailor-made products that are not only nutritious and beneficial to health, but also tasty. The market studied has yet to reach its full potential in developing regions, where people are unaware of cereal bars and prefer traditional snack foods such as biscuits and chips.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the granola bars market was valued at USD 4.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 5.75 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market for granola bars is being driven by rising demand for health-benefiting products.

Global Granola Bars Market Definition

Granola bars are a sweet baked snack made from a diverse mixture of dry fruits, cereals, honey, puffed rice and other ingredients. They are lightweight and popular among consumers who participate in outdoor activities. Granola bars are used in a variety of foods, including pastries, yoghurt, and ice cream, because they contain essential nutrients such as protein.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Fruit Flavors, Nut Flavors, Spice Flavors and Others), Origin (Organic and Convectional), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Online stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and Others), Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Players Covered ADM (US), Olam International Limited (Singapore), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Blue Diamond Growers (US), John B. Sanfilippo & Son (US) , Kanegrade (UK), Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Netherlands), Savencia SA (France), The Wonderful Company (US), Harris Woolf California Almonds (US), Treehouse California Almonds (US), Döhler GmbH (Germany), Royal Nut Company (Australia), Repute Foods Pvt. Ltd (India), Deep Nuts N Flavors LLP (India), Shivam Cashew Industry (India), Modern Ingredients (India), ConnOils LLC (Wisconsin),Valley Harvest Nut Company (US) Opportunities Rapid consumption of granola bars

Increasing hectic lifestyle

Rising demand for on the go snacks

Granola Bars Market Dynamics

Drivers

Diversification of Flavours and Products

Granola bars market is driven by factors such as manufacturing offering the product in various flavours to attract consumers, consumers shifting towards healthy breakfast alternatives with low fat and low sugar in the products are driving the market growth.

Granola Bars as Healthy Alternate

The fact that franchisees are opening stores and offering a wide range of products is also propelling the market forward. Consumers prefer granola bars to supplement their regular eating habits, which will create growth opportunities for the granola bars market.

Opportunity

The rapid consumption of cereal bars is one of the major trends observed in the global granola bars market, owing to the growing population of young people in developing countries. Another factor that is expected to create opportunity for market growth in the coming years is the incorporation of additional health aids and ingredients.

Global Granola Bars Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Granola Bars Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Granola Bars Market, By Type

8 Global Granola Bars Market, by disease type

9 Global Granola Bars Market, By Deployment

10 Global Granola Bars Market, By End User

11 Global Granola Bars Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Granola Bars Market, By Geography

13 Global Granola Bars Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

