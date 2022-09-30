Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market 2022: SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research till 2029

” An global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Market enterprise document explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The enterprise record makes on hand an in depth description, aggressive scenario, vast product portfolio of key carriers and enterprise method adopted with the aid of opponents alongside with their SWOT evaluation and porter’s 5 pressure analysis. This extensive ranging file is the fantastic overview about world enterprise perspective, complete analysis, size, share, growth, segment, traits and forecast. The triumphing Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Market record consists of estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are typically got from SWOT evaluation whilst additionally presenting the CAGR projections for the historical 12 months 2020, base yr 2021, and forecast length 2022-2029.

Market Analysis and Size

Growing demand for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin as an emulsifier, binder, sweetener, and thickening agent in food and beverages and convenience food is a key factor expected to augment the growth of the target market in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for dextrose and maltodextrin as a sweetener and nutritional supplements for low-calorie products in bakery, creams, candy and gums, products, among others. This is another factor expected to increase growth of the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market in upcoming years. Furthermore, growing demand for liquid glucose in pharmaceuticals for manufacture of growing population, coupled with high spending capacity, cough syrup and antacid suspensions, and shifting lifestyle of people are among some factors expected to increase the growth of the potential market in forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market was valued at USD 41.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.77 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.62 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Definition

Glucose is a type of carbohydrate. It is also known as sugar (monosaccharide) which has made by algae and plants during the process of photosynthesis. It is mainly used to make cellulose in cell walls. Dextrose is a type of glucose that is obtained from corn and it is used as a sweetener in food and as medicine for low blood sugar and also used for dehydration. Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide made from partial hydrolysis of starch that is used as a food additive.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Glucose, Dextrose, Maltodextrin), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Paper and Pulp and Others (Leather Processing, Agriculture)), Form (Syrup, Solid) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), ADM (US), AVEBE (Netherland), Cargill Incorporated (US), Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India), Feitian (China), Ingredion (US), Luzhou.com AG (China), Matsutani Chemical industry Co,. Ltd. (Japan), Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co Ltd (China), Roquette Frères (France), Shandong Xiwang Sugar Industry Co., Ltd (China), Shijiazhuang Huachen Starch Sugar Production Co., Ltd (China), Tate & Lyle (UK), Tereos (France), Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd.(China), Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd.(China) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Increase in R&D activities

Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rise in demand for beverages

Glucose and maltodextrin are extensively used as sweeteners. Due to the development of the soft drinks industry the demand for cereal sweeteners is backed. The demand for soft drinks is rapidly growing in the developing markets. Although juices and aerated drinks can be sweetened by using fructose and glucose syrups, saccharide sugar or low-calorie syrups are normally preferred. Besides, the demand for maltodextrin is expected to upsurge during the upcoming years as it is used as a filling agent and thickening in beverages and is one of the main component in sports drinks.

Increase the demand in pharmaceutical sector

Pharmaceutical companies are now offering medicines and supplements with glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin, which are used to cure several health issues, such as sickness, accidents, trauma, etc. Even producing paper & pulp glucose, dextrose and maltodextrin has uses. These are some factors which are expected to drive the market growth.

Increase the demand of healthy and packaged food

Rise the consumption of healthy foods and growing demand of packaged foods are two key trends which are projected to fuel the growth of the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market. Dextrose is widely used in the manufacture of foods such as jarred and canned foods, bakery products, cured meats, frozen dairy products, creams and candies and chewing gums. Maltodextrin is extremely adopted in bakery products and packaged food productions.

Opportunities

Increase in R&D activities

Rising R&D activities in numerous industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, etc. and an approach to track the untapped market are expected to offer new opportunities for manufacturers operating in the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market.

Wide range of untapped applications

Increasing demand from the beverages industry, growing demand for convenience foods, and growing research and development activities due to their wide applications, including their role as, binders, emulsifiers, sweeteners, and thickening agents, are believed to drive growth in the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

