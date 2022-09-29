Global Sports Medicine Market Growth, Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2030

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Global Sports Medicine Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Players: Arthrex Inc., Bioventus LLC, Breg, Inc., Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc., ConMed Corporation, DJO, LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, INC., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Product

Body Reconstruction and Repair Devices

– Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

– Implants

– Arthroscopy Devices

– Repair Devices

– Orthobiologics

– Prosthetics

Body Support and Recovery Devices

– Braces and Supports

– Physiotherapy

– Compression Clothing

– Topical Pain Relief

– Other Body Support and Recovery Devices

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices

– Cardiac Monitoring Devices

– Respiratory Monitoring Devices

– Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

– Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices

– Other Monitoring/Evaluation Devices

Accessories

Based on Application

Knee Injury

– Orthobiologic Devices

– Suture Anchors

– Meniscal Repair

– Arthroscopy Devices

– Fixation Devices

– Ligament Reconstruction Systems

– Other Knee Injury Devices

Shoulder Injury

– Suture Anchors and Management System

– Arthroscopy Devices

– Orthobiologic & Biologic Implant

– Other Shoulder Injury Products

Hip Injury

– Suture Anchor and Management Systems

– Arthroscopy Devices

– Other Hip Injury Products

Foot and Ankle Injury

– Implants and Screws

– Fixation Systems

– Orthobiologic Devices

Elbow and Wrist Injury

– Implants and Screws

– Orthobiologic Devices

Other Injuries

Based on End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

– Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics

– Other End Users

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Key Information Included in the Report

• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.

• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.

• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.

• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.

