Global Small Molecule API Market Growth Statistics, Business Share, Trends 2022-2030

Key Players: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cambrex Corporation, Catalent, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lonza Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Source

– Synthetic API

o Branded Synthetic API

o Generic Synthetic API

– Semi-synthetic API

– Natural Origin

Based on Type

– Standard API

– High Potency API (HPAPI)

o Branded HPAPI

o Generic HPAPI

Based on Therapeutic Area

– Infectious Diseases

– Oncology

– Ophthalmology

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Central Nervous System

– Respiratory Disorders

– Metabolic Diseases

– Other Applications

Based on Application

o Clinical Use

o Commercial Use

Based on Manufacturer Type

– Pharmaceutical Companies (also breakdown by region)

– CMOs (also breakdown by region)

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

