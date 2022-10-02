global-seed-market-analysis-by-recent-developments-and-business-outlook-2022-2030

SEED MARKET

Inkwood Research predicts that the Global Seed Market is evaluated to register a CAGR of 2.73% in terms of revenue and 2.66% in terms of volume during the forecasted period of 2022-2030.

Seeds are embryonic plants enclosed in a protective coating, functioning as the reproduction unit for the parent plant. Seeds also provide nutrition for diverse animal species and comprise a pivotal part of the process of agriculture. Moreover, they are used as the fundamental input in cultivation and farming systems.

Demand for Increased Food Production Activities to Augment Market Growth

Over the upcoming years, food requirement is anticipated to increase on account of continuous growth in the human population. This highlights the essence of agriculture as the only means of mass food production. In 2015, the world population was 7 billion, and this figure is expected to rise to 8.5 billion by 2030. However, the availability of land is a limiting factor, with an indistinct scope for bringing new areas under agriculture. In addition, the land accessible for agriculture is declining due to pollution, urbanization, and soil erosion. Therefore, the only feasible means to harvest enough food is by increasing the yield per area of land. Besides, this factor would be possible through the use of modern seed technologies in agriculture, which enhances production.

Commercial Seeds Segment to Lead the Availability Category in Terms of Revenue

Commercial seeds result in the development of assured crops guaranteed by manufacturers. Moreover, they have improved genetic content and offer a higher yield to cultivators. The five stages involved in the selection and manufacture of seeds at the commercial level include breeder plots, select seed, foundation seed, registered seed, as well as certified seed. Presently, commercial seed manufacturers are acquiring farmers through the addition of different traits to their crops, including drought tolerance, insect tolerance, and disease resistance.

North America to be the Fastest-Growing Region by 2030

The United States is the leading seed manufacturer as well as consumer across North America. Other countries providing the region’s market with high potential include Canada. In addition, corn, wheat, and soybean are among the top crops in terms of cultivation in North America, followed by cotton. In the United States, the major cotton seed producers include Winfield, Americot Inc, Monsanto, Bayer CropScience, and Dow AgroSciences. Furthermore, large-scale operations, predominantly concentrated on exports with an established, well-organized, and professionalized distribution chain, dominate the region.

The global seed market is relatively consolidated. Also, the leading ten players mainly regulate the market space by capturing more than 56% of the revenue share. Key companies operating in the global seed market are BASF, Takii & Co Ltd, Bayer CropScience AG, etc.

