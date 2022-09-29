Global Portable Medical Devices Market Forecast Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

The Report Ocean’s Global Portable Medical Devices Market Research Report provides a competitive landscape, trends, facts data, and unique key market statistics. Various growth drivers are driving the Global Portable Medical Devices Market , and the market study also considers a number of other aspects to forecast the market.

• Market driving trends

• Technological developments

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Consumer preferences

• Predicted opportunities

• Government regulations

• Other developments, e.g., Infrastructural

Key Players in the Market report are:

Key Players: Cooper Surgical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Company, Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips N. V, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nox Medical, OMRON Corporation, Qualcomm, Samsung Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Texas Instruments, VYAIRE

Segments covered in the Market report are:

Based on Product Type

Monitoring Devices

o Cardiac Monitoring (further segmented into ECG Management Systems, Stress ECG Monitors, Holter Monitors, Resting ECG System, Event Monitoring Systems)

o Neuromonitoring (further segmented into Electroencephalography (EEG) Machines, Electromyography (EMG) Machines, Intracranial pressure (ICP) Monitors, Cerebral Oximeters, Other Neuromonitoring Devices)

o Respiratory Monitoring (further segmented into Peak Flow Meters, Spirometers, Capnographs)

o Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

o Vital Sign Monitors

o Fetal Monitoring

o Neonatal Monitoring

o Other Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

o X-ray

o Computed Tomography (CT)

o Endoscope

o Ultrasound

Therapeutic Devices

o Insulin Pump

o Image-guided Therapy Systems

o Nebulizer

o Oxygen Concentrator

Fitness & Wellness Devices

Based on Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Gastrointestinal

Orthopedics

Urology

Gynecology

Respiratory

Other Applications

Based on End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

