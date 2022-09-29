Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market with Profiles of Major Producers

The Report Ocean’s Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Research Report provides a competitive landscape, trends, facts data, and unique key market statistics. Various growth drivers are driving the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market , and the market study also considers a number of other aspects to forecast the market.

• Market driving trends

• Technological developments

• Consumer spending dynamics and trends

• Challenges and restraints to be faced

• Consumer preferences

• Predicted opportunities

• Government regulations

• Other developments, e.g., Infrastructural

Key Players: Aenova Group, Baxter BioPharma Solutions, Boehringer Ingelheim, Catalent Inc., Famar S.A., Hospira, Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Lonza Group, Patheon Inc., Pfizer CentreSource, Recipharm AB, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, 8.3.2 Company Profiles of CRO:, Charles River Laboratories, CMIC Co. Ltd, Covance Inc., Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd, ICON Plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., LSK Global Pharma Service Co Ltd, Novotech Pty Ltd, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD), PRA Health Sciences Inc., Quanticate Ltd, Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd, SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences), Syneos Health Inc., WuXi AppTec Inc.

Market Overview & Summary Market Dynamics

Segments covered in the Market report are:

Based on Category

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Biopharmaceutical Industry

Based on Service Type

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (further split into Branded API Manufacturing and Generic API Manufacturing)

– Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) (further segmented into Solid Dosage, Oral Liquids, Parenteral/Injectables, Other FDFs)

– Secondary Packaging

Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO)

– CRO for Pre-clinical Development

– CRO for Phase I Trials

– CRO for Phase II Trials

– CRO for Phase III Trials

– CRO for Phase IV Trials

– Laboratory Services

– Consulting Services

– Data Management Services

Based on Therapeutic Application

– Infectious Diseases

– Oncology

– Metabolic Disorders

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Central Nervous System

– Pulmonary Disorders

– Gastrointestinal Disorders

– Other Therapeutic Applications

Based on End User

– Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

– Medical Device Companies

– Academic Institutes

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

