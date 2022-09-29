Global Medical Simulation Market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Global Medical Simulation Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Companies: 3D Systems Corporation, Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd. (CAE), Gaumard Scientific Company, Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (Formerly Medaphor Group Plc), Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Laerdal Medical AS, Limbs & Things Ltd., Mentice AB, Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., Surgical Science Sweden AB, Virtamed AG

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Product & Service.

Model-based Simulation

– Patient Simulation (further segmented into Manikin-based Simulation, Task Trainer Simulation, Hybrid Manikin-based simulation, Standardized Patient Simulation)

– Surgical Simulation (further split into Cardiovascular Simulators, Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators, Gynecology Simulators, Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators, Orthopedic Simulators, Endovascular Simulators, Spine Simulators, Other Surgical Simulations)

– Ultrasound Simulation (further segmented into Cardiology, Anesthesia, Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Medicine, OB/GYN, Radiology, Other Ultrasound Simulations)

Web-based Simulation

– Virtual Tutors

– Performance Recording Software

– Simulation Software

– Learning Management Software

Simulation Training Services

– Vendor-based Training

– Custom Consulting Services

– Educational Societies

Based on Fidelity

– Low-fidelity

– Medium-fidelity

– High-fidelity

Based on End User

– Academic Institutions & Research Centers

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Military Organizations

– Other End Users

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

