Global Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Market Regional Outlook, Trends, Key Companies Profile, CAGR and Forecast to 2030

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Alstom Inspection Robots

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

ECA Group

Flyability SA

FMC Technologies Inc.

Honeybee Robotics

Hydrovision Ltd.

IKM Subsea AS

ING Robotic Aviation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Inuktun Services Ltd.

MISTRAS Group Inc.

OC Robotics

Seegrid

Sky-Futures

VDOS

Based on robot type

> ROVs

> AUVs

> UAVs

> UGVs

> Smart PIGs

> Others

Based on application

> Oil and Gas Pipelines

> Oil Storage Tanks

> Platforms

> Rigs

> Other Oil and Gas Structures

Based on system component

> Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)

> Software System

> Operation and Service

Geographically

> APAC (Japan, China, Indonesia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

> Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, Russia, Rest of Europe)

> North America (U.S. and Canada)

> Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

> Africa (Nigeria, Angola)

> Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

The Market research report covers a 360-degree view of the industry and includes an excellent presentation of data through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics.

Market Overview & Summary Market Dynamics

Market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges were among the market dynamics subheads that were included for analysis, along with market share analysis, PORTER’S analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value-chain analysis.

