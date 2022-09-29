Global in Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market is Valued at USD 3.69 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11% During the Forecast Period 2029

Global in Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market report with its market research studies help anticipate next move of the competitors while keeping business in a better position to avert any possible damage from their end. Market research can help identify markets and geographical areas where business can expand to. It can also help to invest in ideas that have the most potential to succeed based on what customers are looking for and what the market is lacking. For any retail company, conducting market research can be useful to make out locations where the store can profit the most.

The healthcare companies faced challenges in keeping up with regulatory standards especially due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. To avail a quality-driven culture for med-tech companies, consulting firms use quality management system (QMS) software. Companies involved in the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing provides project-based support to healthcare organizations.

The deployment of the outsourcing is resulting in the initiation of long-term outsourcing agreements. Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Pharmaceutical Companies is expected to witness high growth owing to increase in the number of clinical approvals.

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

High Use in the Healthcare Industry

The increase in the deployment of the outsourcing services across the healthcare sector acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The surge in geographical expansion activities aiming for speedy approvals in local markets further assists in the growth.

Research and Development

The rise in the research and development activities increasing the volume of clinical trial applications and product registration accelerate the market growth.

Clinical Approvals

An increase in demand for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing is being witnessed as companies are under constant pressure to procure timely clinical approvals from regulators. The demand for regulatory affairs services is increasing due to such actions.

Opportunities

Furthermore, development of disease-specific biomarkers and tests, and significance of companion diagnostics extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.

Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Scope and Market Size

The in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of services, indication, deployment mode, organization size, stage, class and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Services

Regulatory Writing and Submissions

Regulatory Registration and Clinical Trial Applications

Regulatory Consulting

Legal Representation

Data Management Services

Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Services

Others

Indication

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays

Precision Medicine

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Genetic Testing

HIV/AIDS

Haematology

Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics

Blood Transfusion

Point Of Care

Others

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (Smes)

Large Enterprises

Stage

Clinical

Preclinical

PMA (Post-Market Authorization)

Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Others

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, services, indication, deployment mode, organization size, stage, class and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing market because of the rise in number of clinical trials and the rising number of companies within the region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the presence of key pharmaceutical and medical devices companies and the rise in the research and development spending in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Share Analysis

The in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing market.

Some of the major players operating in the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) regulatory affairs outsourcing market are:

Freyr Solutions (India)

PPD Inc. (US)

EMERGO (US)

ICON (Healthcare)

Parexel International Corporation (US)

CRITERIUM, INC. (US)

Groupe ProductLife S.A. (France)

Labcorp Drug Development (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Genpact (US)

Medpace (US)

Dor Pharmaceutical Services (Israel)

Qserve (Netherlands)

Research Methodology: Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

