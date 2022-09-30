Global Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis & Report 2022 – 2030

According to the recent market research report released by Report Ocean, the Global Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market has a significant potential throughout the projection period of 2022–2030. In an effort to forecast the market’s growth potential, the market research concentrates on key areas that might be growing faster than the overall industry. Every market segment has its pricing, distribution, and demands for worldwide opportunities.

Based on their market shares, production, recent product releases, partnerships, ongoing R&D projects, and business strategies, the market report categorizes each market player into various groups. It also studies the SWOT analysis investigations (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats). Our experts’ research is based on reliable primary and secondary sources that tackle some of the most crucial issues regarding the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and demand shocks that are having an impact on the entire world economy. As the virus spreads, major economies experienced disruptions, and countries restrictive measures decreased manufacturing activity at regional centers. The longer the virus persists, the more it will have an influence on business and economic performance, raising questions about the viability of debt, particularly for heavily indebted nations and corporations.

Regional Analysis

The various sections on regional segmentation provide regional facets of the worldwide market. The report also includes the organizational structure that will definitely have an impact on the entire industry. It also includes factors that are driving the market growth in the region.

Key Players:

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems

Education & Research Robots

Robotic Companion Pets

On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Children

Elderly People

Guests/Clients

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

