Global Drug Discovery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030

Key Companies: Abbott Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Bayer AG, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Shimadzu Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on Drug Type

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologic Drugs

Based on Service

Medicinal Chemical Services

Biological Services

Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services

Other Pharmaceutical Services

Based on Process,

Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit-To-Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation

Based on Technology

High Throughput Screening

Combinatorial Chemistry

Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

Nanotechnology

Bioanalytical Instruments

Biochips

Bioinformatics

Other Technologies

Based on Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Infectious and Immune System Diseases

Digestive System Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Disease

Other Therapeutic Areas

Based on End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

The Market research report includes an in-depth examination of SWOT analysis, key persons, financial matrices, major competitors, key product landscapes, and a list of corporate tactics connected to market expansion:

The research report also contains other economic studies, including PESTEL and Porter’s force analyses, which were used to cover the total market matrix in qualitative and quantitative research carried out by subject-matter experts from the company.

Key Information Included in the Report

• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.

• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.

• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.

• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.

