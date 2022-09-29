Global Digital Gaming Market: Factors Benefitting Emergence of New Entrants
According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Global Digital Gaming Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The market engineering method, which combines top-down and bottom-up review, was used to conduct the market research investigation. Adopting these techniques will enable the market forecast data to be driven over the forecast period, coupled with data triangulation models.
Company profiling of key players is taken into consideration to increase overall market expansion when evaluating various competitive dynamics of the Research.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
APAR GAMES
Apple Inc
Electronic Arts Inc
Facebook Inc
Google Inc
International Business Machines Corp
Kabam
King Digital Entertainment Plc
Microsoft Corporation
NetEase Inc
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
NVidia Corporation
Rockstar Games Inc
Rolocule
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Sega Games Co. Ltd
Sony Corporation
Supercell Oy
Tapinator, Inc
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Ubisoft Inc
Visa Inc
Zatun
Zynga Inc.
Based on Device
Mobile Devices Based Gaming
– Smartphones
– Tablets
– Other Mobile Devices
PC Based Gaming
– Boxed and Downloaded PC Games
– Browser PC Games
Console Units Based Gaming
Other Devices Based Gaming
Based on Platform
– Offline Gaming
– Cloud Gaming
– Online Gaming
Based on Audience
– Social Gamers
– Serious Gamers
– Core Gamers
Based on Business Mode
– Paymium
– Freemium
– Subscription
– Advertising
– Player to Player
– Microtransaction
Based on Distribution Channel
– Retail Channels
– Online Channels
Geographically
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)
– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)
The Market research report includes an in-depth examination of SWOT analysis, key persons, financial matrices, major competitors, key product landscapes, and a list of corporate tactics connected to market expansion:
The research report also contains other economic studies, including PESTEL and Porter’s force analyses, which were used to cover the total market matrix in qualitative and quantitative research carried out by subject-matter experts from the company.
Key Information Included in the Report
• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.
• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.
• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.
• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.
