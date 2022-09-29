Global Digital Gaming Market: Factors Benefitting Emergence of New Entrants

According to a recent market report by Report Ocean, the Global Digital Gaming Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

APAR GAMES

Apple Inc

Electronic Arts Inc

Facebook Inc

Google Inc

International Business Machines Corp

Kabam

King Digital Entertainment Plc

Microsoft Corporation

NetEase Inc

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

NVidia Corporation

Rockstar Games Inc

Rolocule

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sega Games Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Supercell Oy

Tapinator, Inc

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Ubisoft Inc

Visa Inc

Zatun

Zynga Inc.

Based on Device

Mobile Devices Based Gaming

– Smartphones

– Tablets

– Other Mobile Devices

PC Based Gaming

– Boxed and Downloaded PC Games

– Browser PC Games

Console Units Based Gaming

Other Devices Based Gaming

Based on Platform

– Offline Gaming

– Cloud Gaming

– Online Gaming

Based on Audience

– Social Gamers

– Serious Gamers

– Core Gamers

Based on Business Mode

– Paymium

– Freemium

– Subscription

– Advertising

– Player to Player

– Microtransaction

Based on Distribution Channel

– Retail Channels

– Online Channels

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Key Information Included in the Report

• The study includes a thorough examination of the present and upcoming market trends.

• The report covers the analysis of markets at the global, regional, and national levels.

• The report offers major market participants who adopt important strategic measures and ranking estimations for the leading companies.

• Historical data and current trends are used in an analysis to forecast the market’s future.

