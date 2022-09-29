Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Growth, Global 2022 – Regional and Development Ideas by 2030

Report Ocean released a new research report on the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market for the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Inc.

Certis USA LLC

Corteva, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro Group

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie S.A

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Based on Product

Biotech Seeds

Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type:

o Transgenic Seeds

o Gene-edited Seeds

o RNAi-based Seeds

Biotech Seeds by Trait Type

o Stacked Traits

o Herbicide-tolerant Traits

o Insect-resistant Traits

o Desirable Traits

o Virus-resistant Traits

Biotech Seeds by Crop Type

o Soybean

o Maize

o Cotton

o Canola

o Alfalfa

o Sugar beet

o Papaya

o Potato

o Squash

o Other Crops

Biologicals

o Biopesticides

o Biostimulants

o Biofertilizers

o Genetic Biologicals

Biotechnology Tools

o DNA Sequencing

o Biochips

o Gene Editing

o Synthetic Biology

o RNA Interference

Synthetic Biology-enabled Products

o Polymers

o Biofuels

o Enzymes

o Oils & Lubricants

o Other Renewables

Based on Technology

Genome Editing

Synthetic Biology

Genetic Engineering

Marker-assisted Breeding

Plant Breeding

Germplasm

Other Technologies

Based on Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

