Global 5G Enabled Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues

The leading market competitors profiled in the report are:

Key Companies: AT&T Inc., Broadcom Corporation, China Mobile, Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, KT Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., LG Uplus Corp., NEC Corporation, Nokia Networks, NTT DATA Corporation, NTT DoCoMo Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SingTel, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., T-Mobile US Inc., Verizon Communications, ZTE Corporation

The segmentation focuses on:

Based on offering

Hardware

– Processors

– Sensors

– Memory

– RFID

– Other Hardware

Software

Solutions

Services

– Analytics

– Consulting

– Professional Service

Based on application

– Remote Monitoring & Management

– Autonomous Robots

– Connectivity Solutions

– Infrastructure Solutions

– Interoperability Testing & Measurement

– AI-based Solution

– Data Analytics & Visualization

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Energy and Power

– Agriculture

– Transportation

– E-commerce and Retail

– Other Verticals

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

