Global 5G Enabled Autonomous Robots Market Analysis, Technical Study and Business Opportunities to 2030

Key Companies: 3D Robotics, ABB Ltd, Adept Technology, Amazon Robotics, Asus, Auris Surgical Robotics, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Ericsson, Google, Honda Motors, Intel, iRobot, KUKA, Lely Group, Nokia, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Paslin, Qorvo, RealDoll, Samsung, SoftBank, True Companion, Verizon Communications, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ZTE Corporation

Based on offering,

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Based on robot type

– Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

– Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

– Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

– Humanoid

– Other Robot Types

Based on mode of operation,

– Remotely Operated Robots

– Semi-Autonomous Robots

– Fully-Autonomous Robots

Based on industry vertical

– Agriculture & Forest

– Healthcare

– Power & Energy

– Defense & Security

– Industry and Manufacture

– Logistics and Retail

– Autonomous Vehicles & Transportation

– Aerospace

– Other Verticals

Based on end user

– Consumer

– Enterprise

– Government

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

