Genomics Market 2022 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts Report

Global Genomics Market Analysis and Size

Over the years, genomics has had a significant impact on health care. Medicine and biomedical sciences are undergoing a profound transformation, fueled by the genomics revolution. Genomics is the study of deciphering, interpreting, and applying DNA code to real-world problems. The most transformative technology of the twenty-first century is genomics. Therefore, owing to the rise in government funding to support genomics projects will further aid the market expansion over the forecasted period.

Global genomics market was valued at USD 27.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 112.80 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “PCR” accounts for the largest technology segment in the genomics market within the forecasted period owing to the lower cost of DNA amplification using PCR, the surge in research in the field of genomics, and other technological advancements. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Genomics Market:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S), R1 RCM Inc., (U.S), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Atos S.E., (France), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, (U.S), Accenture, (Ireland), Cognizant, (U.S), Siemens, (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and BGI (China) among others.

Genomics Market Scope

Regional Analysis for Genomics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Genomics Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry.

