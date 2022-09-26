Gelatin Polypeptide Plasma Expanders Market Size, Share, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Profiles of Key Players B. Braun Medical Ltd, Abbott, Piramal Pharma, Fresenius Kabi AG
Gelatin Polypeptide Plasma Expanders Market
The global gelatin polypeptide plasma expanders market was worth USD 223.91 million in 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Gelatin Polypeptide Plasma Expanders Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
B. Braun Medical Ltd, Abbott, Piramal Pharma, Fresenius Kabi AG, Sanofi, Serumwerk Bernburg AG, and Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
key Segment
By Type: Polygeline, Succinylated Gelatin
By Source of Gelatin: Porcine, Bovine
By Application: Preoperative Prevention, Extracorporeal Circulation and Dialysis
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
