future-growth-of-indonesia-medical-education-market:-ken-research

How Is MEDICAL Education Market Positioned In Indonesia?
Indonesia is considered well in medical education as it provides great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants owing to factors such as large number of medical schools, good infrastructure, high employment opportunities and more. Moreover, the country provides the perfect amalgamation of theoretical & practical education.
All Medical colleges in Indonesia provide Bachelor in Medical Science, however few college contribute in the Master’s Degree for specialized courses such as Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology and Ophthalmology.
A large of no. of students pursue Medical Education via entrance level exam conducted by universities. There is a huge Intake for Physician Courses, however the intake for other kinds of Specialized courses such as Anesthesiology, Gynecology, Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and more is comparatively lower due their high difficulty level and relatively expensive fee structure.
Most Specialized Courses are offered by the public institutes which have well-structured learning and training modules. Moreover, Specialization in Indonesia requires Bachelor’s degree plus 1 Year Internship, Rotational Practice and passing the board exam conducted by specialized board of the country.
Indonesia Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are high fees of medical programs, absence of standardized admission process and difficulty to exams.
Competition in the Indonesian Medical Education Market is high and it is expected to grow in future since the Indonesian government has given free pass by allowing foreign entities to establish a university in Indonesia, subject to certain conditions and restrictions, including cooperation with a local university. This trend will eventually affect the student flow in the colleges.
Executive Summary
Comparing the Intake and Graduates for Internal Medicine, Physician and Ophthalmology: There are several specialized courses offered for medical educations in Indonesia such as Anesthesiology, Gynecology, Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and more.
According to the statistics, Indonesia is witnessing an increase in intake in medical colleges majorly due to rising population and high no. of medical colleges in the country.
Market Segmentation
Indonesia Medical Educations market has been segmented on the basis of the Public and Private medical universities, accreditation and regional segmentation to understand overall
Colleges Offering Physician Course
Physician Courses Market Size: Aspiring Medical Students in Indonesia have to go through a National exam called SPMB which filter outs students who are eligible for a specific major. Then another exam and an interview is conducted before being formally enrolled in any Public University.
There has been a good no. of intake in the medical colleges for Physician Course in Indonesia and it is growing rapidly over the time.
Colleges Offering Internal Medicine Course
Internal Medicine Courses Market Size:
Indonesia Internal Medicine Specialized Course has high no. of Intake. High intake is associated with the growing demand in the nation and various perks of becoming an Internist such as high salary. Mostly Public colleges provide specialized Internal Medicine Course and largely differ in the training modules and Course Fee Structure.
Colleges Offering Ophthalmology Course
Ophthalmology Courses Market Size:
Indonesia has relatively less number of Intake as well as Graduates (Two digit) for the Ophthalmology Course, however the course is witnessing an increase in intake in recent years due to the efforts made to increase competency of the working professionals in the country.
Colleges offering Ophthalmology Courses are very limited and mostly public institutes.
Competitive Landscape of the top 10 colleges of the Indonesia medical colleges
Out of all the Medical Colleges in Indonesia Top 10 Colleges were recognized and cross compared on the basis of Quality of Education (accreditation) and Popularity in 2020. It has enabled us to understand the top players in both Public and Private Sector. The cross comparison has other parameters such as Total No. of Campus, Courses Offered, No. of Enrollments, Specialization Courses, etc.
Key Segments Covered: –
Market Segmentation basis Type of Institution (Number of Colleges)
Private College
Public College
Market Segmentation basis Region (Number of Colleges)
Java
Sumatra
Sulawesi
Lesser Sunda Islands
Kalimantan
Maluku Islands
Western New Guinea
Market Segmentation on the basis of Accreditation of Medical Colleges (Number of Colleges)
A
B
C
Physician
Overview
Admission Process
Passing Rate
Total No. of Graduates
Total Number of Intake
Internal Medicine
Admission Requirements
Fee Structure
Selection Process
Total No. of Graduates
Total Number of Intake
Cross Comparison of Colleges offering Internal Medicine Course
Ophthalmology
Fee Structure
Selection Process
Total No. of Graduates
Total Number of Intake
Cross Comparison of Colleges offering Internal Medicine Course
Total number of Ophthalmologists in Indonesia basis Region
Key Target Audience
Public Medical Colleges
Private Medical Colleges
Aspiring students of Bachelor in Medical Education
Aspiring students of Master in Medical Education especially Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Base Year: 2020
Study Period: 2015-2020
Historical Period: 2015-2020
Colleges Covered: –
Landscape on Indonesia Top 10 Medical Education institutions include colleges,
University of Indonesia Faculty of Medicine
Andalas University Faculty of Medicine
Gadjah Mada University, Faculty of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing
Airlangga University, Faculty of Medicine
Padjadjaran University, Faculty of Medicine
Diponegoro University, Faculty of Medicine
Universitas Hassanudin, Faculty of Medicine
Sriwijaya University, Faculty of Medicine
Universitas Sumatera Utara, Faculty of Medicine
Universitas Trisakti Faculty of Medicine
Key Topics Covered in the Report: –
Indonesia Medical Education Introduction
Detailed Landscape of Private and Public Colleges
Market Ecosystem
Trends and Challenges in the Industry
Market Segmentation basis Institution, Region and Accreditation
Admission Process for both Bachelor and Master Course
Detailed Analysis on Physician Courses (Market Size on the basis of Intake and Graduates)
Detailed Analysis on Internal Medicine Market Size on the basis of Intake and Graduates)
Detailed Analysis on Ophthalmology Market Size on the basis of Intake and Graduates)
Major Players in Indonesia Medical Education Market
