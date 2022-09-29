Furfural Market Size In 2022 : Overview By Share, Top Countries Data with Industry Analysis by Top Manufactures, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2030

The global furfural market held a market value of USD 457.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 840.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027. Around 390.31 kilo tons of furfural was sold in 2020.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global FURFURAL market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global FURFURAL market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS200

The leading players in the market are:

Major players in the global furfural market include Shandong Zibo Baofeng I&E Co.,Ltd., Zhongkang Furfural Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huiyingtong International Trading Co.,Ltd., Arcoy Industries Pvt. Ltd, Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited, Hebeichem, International Furan Chemicals B.V., KRBL, Lenzing AG, NC-Nature Chemicals Dr. Kruppa GmbH, Pennakem, Silvateam S.p.a., Transfuran Chemicals, Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd., Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Zibo Xinye Chemical Co., Ltd., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the six major players is near about 44%.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Raw Material,

Sugarcane Bagasse

Corncob

Rice Husk

Sunflower Hull

Others

The corncob segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 32% owing to versatile nature and use in manufacturing various chemical products and biofuels. The sugarcane bagasse segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.4% as it improves oxidation stability and viscosity index, among other features.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS200

By Application,

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Resins

Gasoline Additives

Fungicides

Flavor Enhancers

Decolorizing Agents

Agricultural Raw Materials

Others

The furfuryl alcohol segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of about 43% owing to its increasing usage in tanks, containers, valves, and lines for avoiding potential leakage. The resins segment is estimated to surpass a volume size of around 60 kilo tons by 2025 owing to its high usage in the foundry industry. The agricultural raw materials segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

By End User,

Petroleum Refineries

Agricultural Formulations

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Lubricants Industry

Cements Industry

Energy Sector

Adhesives

Food and Beverages Industry

Others

The petroleum refineries segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to owing to high adoption of furfural in this industry. The cements industry is estimated to witness a market volume of around 30 kilo tons by 2023. The energy sector segment is expected to reach a market size of about USD 40 million in 2027.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS200

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

About Report Ocean

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top-line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We have collaborated with many top publishers who have expertise in providing:

Robust, detailed segmentation

In-depth analysis of all geographies.

Detailed breakup in various segmentation.

Rigorous primary and secondary research.

We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you to a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take strategic decisions and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of the resources available.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS200

Note: The report’s historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, and specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Tom

Email: sales@reportocean.com