Functional Bowel Disorder Agents Market to Reach USD 3.25 Million, Globally, by 2029 at 5.80% CAGR

In recent years, the functional bowel disorder agents market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. According to the United Nations’ World Population Ageing Highlight 2020 study, the worldwide geriatric population is forecast to rise from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050, a nearly two-fold increase, while the share of the geriatric population in 2020 was about 9.3%, and is expected to rise to 16% by 2050. Geriatric population are at the high risk of functional bowel disorders. This lead to the high demand of functional bowel disorder agents in the healthcare sector.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the functional bowel disorder agents market was valued at USD 2.071 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Functional Bowel Disorder Agents Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing incidences of functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs)

The rising incidences of functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs) is anticipated to influence the functional bowel disorder agents market’s growth. Growing smoking addiction and sedentary lifestyle of people are some of the causes of FGIDs.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of functional bowel disorder agents market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the functional bowel disorder agents market. Additionally, high disposable income and increasing cases of stress and depression will result in the expansion of functional bowel disorder agents market. Along with this, rising geriatric population and favourable reimbursement policies will enhance the growth rate of the market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the functional bowel disorder agents market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Global Functional Bowel Disorder Agents Market Scope

The functional bowel disorder agents market is segmented on the basis of drug class, application, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Drug Class

Anticholinergics

Chloride Channel Activators

Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonists

NHE3 Inhibitors

Peripheral Opioid Receptor Antagonists

Peripheral Opioid Receptor Mixed Agonists/Antagonists

Serotoninergic Neuroenteric Modulators

Application

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Chronic Bloating

Diarrhea

Constipation

Others

Dosage

Injection

Tablet

Others

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Oral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Functional Bowel Disorder Agents Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Functional bowel disorder agents market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, drug class, application, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Functional bowel disorder agents market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the functional bowel disorder agents market because of the well-established healthcare sector in this region. Additionally, growing presence of major key players will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Functional Bowel Disorder Agents Market Share Analysis

The Functional bowel disorder agents market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to functional bowel disorder agents market.

Some of the major players operating in the functional bowel disorder agents market are:

Abbott (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.( Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Allergan (Ireland)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Canada)

Avexegen Therapeutics, Inc.(US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Research Methodology: Global Functional Bowel Disorder Agents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

