Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2027

In the present times, one of the key concerns in the food & beverages industry is prevention of food wastage. Hence, manufacturers in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market are developing innovative barrier papers that help to reduce food wastage. For instance, Mitsubishi Hitec Paper Europe – a provider of specialty papers has gained expertise in ‘barricote barrier’ that are unique barrier papers extensively used in flexible packaging.

In terms of end use, the food segment of the Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market is estimated to reach an output of ~482,900 tons by the end of 2027. Thus, it is inevitable for manufacturers in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market to gain increased expertise in sustainable raw materials that prevent food wastage.

Unique barrier papers are gaining popularity for protection against vapor, aroma, and mineral oil migration. Companies in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market are increasing production capacities to produce fully recyclable barrier papers.

Environment-friendly Packaging with Barrier Coatings Fight Plastic Waste

Companies in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market are looking beyond linear economy models, and are increasing efforts to fight plastic waste. For instance, Japanese manufacturer of materials, Kuraray, revealed that the company is aiming to fight plastic waste by introducing environment-friendly packaging with barrier coatings, such as EXCEVAL™ to increase the availability of packaging solutions for the paper industry.

Since plastic is causing strain on the environment, manufacturers in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market are introducing innovative packaging materials to address this issue. The aim to achieve reusable and recyclable plastic packaging by 2030 in the European Union is garnering the attention of manufacturers in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market. Thus, to create solutions in the current scenario, manufacturers are leveraging the advantages of specialty papers to contribute toward environment-friendly packaging solutions. Manufacturers in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market are increasing research efforts to develop high-performance barrier coatings using copolymers as a potential alternative to conventional plastic materials.

Repulpable paper packaging is another concern for manufacturers in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market. Renewed focus on paper materials has increased awareness about eco-friendly fiber-based solutions that are replacing plastic straws, disposable cups, bottles, and the likes. Companies in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market are increasing their efficacy in technologies that replace paraffin wax in paper materials and are exploring techniques that replace fluorocarbon for grease barriers in food-service applications.

Companies in the functional and barrier coatings for paper market are introducing novel materials such as barrier biowaxes that are not only used in food and beverages but also in other applications. They are streamlining their production activities to produce final system designs consisting of one to three different coatings that serve different functions, as per the end producers’ requirements. The trend of fiber-based materials is gaining the attention of manufacturers in order to contribute toward the development of repulpable paper materials.

Packaging Innovations in Water-based Barrier Coatings to Drive Market

The functional and barrier coatings for paper market is largely fragmented, since tier 2 regional and local companies account for ~70-75% of the market share. Thus, leading players are facing tough competition from emerging players. However, lack of clarity and understanding toward regulations pose as a challenge for market players. For instance, Asia Pacific accounts for the share of the functional and barrier coatings for paper market. India being one of the fastest growing economies in Asia Pacific faces challenges when it comes to compliance with regulations. This phenomenon has stunted the pace of innovation in India functional and barrier coatings for paper market.

In order to increase awareness about regulations in the India functional and barrier coatings for paper market, manufacturers are leading by example and are increasing R&D to develop water-based barrier coatings to promote sustainability. These novel innovations are replacing conventional plastic bags and cups.

What is the CAGR What being the Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market?

Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market CAGR of 5.5% by 2027.

The report provides statistical analysis for the following questions:

What is The Volume For Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market?

Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market is predicted to climb ~482,900 tons by 2027.

