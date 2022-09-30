Frozen Vegetables Market Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope, Revenue and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Frozen Vegetables Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the frozen vegetables market was growing at a value of USD 18.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 27.02 billion and registering a CAGR of 5.08% from 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Scope and Global Frozen Vegetables Market

Some of the major players operating in the frozen vegetables market are:

JBS S.A. (U.S)

Kraft Foods (U.S)

BRF S.A. (Netherlands)

Astral Foods (India)

Hormel Foods (Hungary)

2 Sisters Food (France)

Waitrose (Columbia)

Wm. Morrison Supermarkets (U.K)

Samworth Brothers (U.S)

General Mills Inc (U.K)

Conagra Brands, Inc (U.S)

Nestlé (U.S)

Unilever (India)

Kellogg Co (U.S)

McCain Foods Ltd. (U.S)

The Kraft Heinz Company. (U.S)

Associated British Foods plc (U.K)

Ajinomoto Foods (Japan)

LantmännenUnibake (Germany)

Regional outlook:

The significant regions covered in the reports of global Frozen Vegetables Market are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Frozen Vegetables Market during the forecast year. The Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to contribute in the growth of the global Frozen Vegetables Market in near future.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Frozen Vegetables Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Frozen Vegetables Market Global Frozen Vegetables Market Sales and Market Share

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Frozen Vegetables Market

Global Frozen Vegetables Market by Regions

Chapter 2: Global Frozen Vegetables Market segments

Global Frozen Vegetables Market Sales and Revenue by applicants

Global Frozen Vegetables Market Competition by Players

Global Frozen Vegetables Market by product segments

Global Frozen Vegetables Market Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 3: Global Frozen Vegetables Market marketing channel

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

….Continued

