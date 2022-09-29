Frozen Drinks Market Growth Factors, Company Profile Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2029 Global Frozen Drinks Market, By Type (Alcoholic Drinks, Non-alcoholic Drinks), Application (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Food and Drink Specialists, Convenience Stores), Product Form (Ice Popsicles, Freezer Pouch Drinks)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

The frozen drinks category has undergone several critical shifts in response to the changing dynamic of global consumer drinking preferences and habits. Despite significant criticism the large strides made in the demand for and marketing of beverage alcohol products have earned a respectable place in this category. The demand momentum hasn’t lost much lustre as a result of the high level of convenience provided to consumers, who have been instrumental in fuelling the popularity of easy-to-make alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the frozen drinks market was valued at USD 35,539.62 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 56,644.75 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Alcoholic Drinks, Non-alcoholic Drinks), Application (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Food and Drink Specialists, Convenience Stores), Product Form (Ice Popsicles, Freezer Pouch Drinks) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Netherlands), Diageo PLC (UK), Halewood International Limited (UK), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), Accolade Wines (Australia), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. (US), Castel Group (France), Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium), The Brown-Forman Corporation (US), United Brands Company, Inc. (US), PernodRicard SA (France), The Miller Brewing Company (US) Opportunities Emerging economies to provide market expansion

Consumers demand for convenience beverages

Rising technological advancements and product innovation

Market Definition

Frozen drinks are non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverages that have been chilled below their freezing point. These drinks are usually available frozen in markets, which means they don’t need to be refrigerated until serving time. They can be purchased in stores and served immediately after thawing on home countertops with an icebox or by adding water before serving.

Frozen Drinks Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumers preference for hygienic product and growing working population

A growing proportion of the population works more than one full-time job and prefers to buy ready-to-eat food rather than cook it. People are looking for health benefits from easy access drinks with high nutritional value, which would be one major factor for growth in this industry. It also reduces the likelihood of becoming ill as a result of poor hygiene while preparing meals, which can lead to illnesses such as diarrhoea or typhoid.

Innovative marketing strategies for the target consumers

Customers’ changing lifestyles, increased demand for ready-to-drink premixes from youth, the growing importance of new and ethnic flavours, and innovative advancements in marketing and promotional activities all contribute to the global frozen drinks market’s growth. The penetration of e-commerce, low prices, easy access, and the introduction of natural and health-beneficial ingredient cocktails in frozen drinks, growing investment in pubs and bars, and a variety of flavours available in frozen drinks drive global market growth for this product.

Opportunity

Emerging economies provide numerous opportunities for frozen drinks manufacturers to expand their operations. The market for ready-to-drink premixes is expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period. However, the alcohol based frozen drinks will show the most robust growth in the product category of the market. Consumers’ desire for convenience is driving companies to expand their premixes business.

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-frozen-drinks-market?SR

Competitive environment

* Strategies of the main players and products offered

* Potential and niche segments, geographic regions showing promising growth

* A neutral perspective on market performance

* Information essential for market players to maintain and improve their impact on the market

