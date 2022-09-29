Foodservice Disposables Market 2022 Technology Landscape and Opportunities Report 2029 Global Foodservice Disposables Market, By Product (Containers, Boxes and Cartons, Disposables Cups, Buckets, Lids and Domes, Wraps and Sheets, Bags, Trays, Bowls, Carriers, Straws and Stirrers, Cutlery, Mugs, Tubs, Napkins, Doilies, Platters, Pans, Plates Picks and Sticks, Moist Toweletts Wipes, Bottles and Others), Raw Material (Paper and Paper Boards, Plastics, Fiber, Aluminum and Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, B2B, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Others), Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks and Energy Drink, Ready To Drink Ice Tea, Alcoholic Drinks and Beer, Dairy Products and Ice Cream, Bakery and Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat, Fish, and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savory Snacks, Nuts and Dried Fruits and Coffee Packaging), End User (Restaurant, Hotels and Motels, Tea, Coffee and Snack Shops, Retail and Vending Machines, Sports and Recreation, Buffets and Cafeterias, Food Delivery Outlets, and Others)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Global Foodservice Disposables Market Analysis and Size

The rise in online channels and apps for food delivery services are resulting in the increasing demand for foodservice disposables such as cups, plates, containers, among others. The trend of delivering food at any place by the order is, which leading to the growth of the foodservice disposables market in the forecast period.

“Disposables cups” of product segment is expected to dominate the foodservice disposables market due to people becoming more active at work, therefore they want to drink tea or coffee on a daily basis at a set time interval to decrease tension, which boosts the need for disposable cups. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the foodservice disposables market was valued at USD 56.81 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 86.53 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. .

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Containers, Boxes and Cartons, Disposables Cups, Buckets, Lids and Domes, Wraps and Sheets, Bags, Trays, Bowls, Carriers, Straws and Stirrers, Cutlery, Mugs, Tubs, Napkins, Doilies, Platters, Pans, Plates Picks and Sticks, Moist Toweletts Wipes, Bottles and Others), Raw Material (Paper and Paper Boards, Plastics, Fiber, Aluminum and Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, B2B, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Others), Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks and Energy Drink, Ready To Drink Ice Tea, Alcoholic Drinks and Beer, Dairy Products and Ice Cream, Bakery and Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat, Fish, and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savory Snacks, Nuts and Dried Fruits and Coffee Packaging), End User (Restaurant, Hotels and Motels, Tea, Coffee and Snack Shops, Retail and Vending Machines, Sports and Recreation, Buffets and Cafeterias, Food Delivery Outlets, and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Graphic Packaging International, LLC (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Sealed Air (US), WestRock Company (US), Berry Global Inc (US), Huhtamaki, Cascades inc. (Finland), Amcor plc (Switzerland), Airlite Plastics (US), Twin Rivers Paper Company (US), Seda Group, Inc. (Italy), Fabri-Kal (US), Dart Container Corporation (US), Anchor Packaging Inc (US), Placon (US), Novolex (US), Hoffmaster Group, Inc (US), D&W Fine Pack (US), Menasha Packaging Company, LLC (US), Inteplast Group (US). Market Opportunities Rising demand for foodservice outlets that make it easy for customers to order food at their doorsteps

The rising demands from the tour and travel industries, which have the ability to deliver food services in a sophisticated manner.

Global Foodservice Disposables Market Definition

Foodservice disposables are food containers that are used to pack and carry food from venues where food is provided or taken away by consumers, such as hotels, restaurants, homes, and fast-food restaurants. Foodservice disposables are sanitary one-time-use containers that can be recycled and simply discarded. Disposable trays, bowls, wraps (aluminium foil), plates, napkins, spoons, glasses, and other serving and packaging items are among the many disposable foodservice products available.

Foodservice Disposables Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the foodservice disposables market in the forecast period are as follows:

Drivers:

Rise in the trend of quick-service restaurants (QSRs)

The increased popularity of Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs), particularly in emerging nations due to hectic lifestyle and work schedules which is expected to drive market expansion.

Increase in the concern among environmentalists

As environmentalists have become more concerned regarding plastic-based items, more recyclable plastic is being used to make plastic-based foodservice disposables which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the foodservice disposables market.

Growing demand for online food delivery services

The rising demand for online food delivery services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to propel the market forward. The increase in demand is facilitated by city-wide lockdowns that prohibited hotels, restaurants, and cafes from providing dine-in services.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing urbanization and rise in the working women population around the world is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the foodservice disposables market in the coming years.

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC)

