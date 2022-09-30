Food Pathogen Testing Market 2022 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2029

” An crucial Food Pathogen Testing Market Market file is an analytical estimation of the key challenges in phrases of sales, export or import, and income that an company may additionally have to face in the coming near years. This commercial enterprise file additionally contains of strategic profiling of key gamers in the market, systematic evaluation of their core competencies, and attracts a aggressive panorama for the market. The document makes use of an tremendous lookup methodology which focuses on market share evaluation and key fashion analysis. Not to mention, the statistics is accrued solely from the reliable sources such as journals, newspapers, corporation websites and annual reviews of the businesses on which Food Pathogen Testing Market Market enterprise can count confidently.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Analysis and Insights

Food pathogen testing is important to reduce and ultimately eliminate foodborne illnesses caused by foodborne pathogens, including bacteria, viruses and others. Almost 31 known bacteria and viruses and more unidentified agents cause foodborne illness. Pathogen testing is a process that is implemented in every step of food production to food packaging to ensure food safety and sanitation. The most common foodborne illness is caused by salmonella, listeria and E. coli. Food pathogen testing can be done either by conventional cell culture standard method or using advanced technologies or methodologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and others. The elimination of foodborne pathogens is desired for the entire food industry to decrease the cases of foodborne illness.

Food manufacturers widely adopt food pathogen testing to ensure food safety, as well as toned, fulfil the standards of food safety laid by the governmental authorities. An increase in the prevalence of foodborne diseases and rising concern regarding food safety will increase the demand for food pathogen testing. Moreover, the increasing number of food recalls and stringent regulations laid by the governmental bodies for pathogen testing are anticipated to propel the growth of the global food pathogen testing market. However, small enterprises’ lack of technical expertise may hamper the market’s growth.

The increase in technological advancement of food pathogen testing and rising demand for rapid and sensitive technologies for pathogen testing in food products is expected to create immense opportunities for manufacturers of food pathogen testing. On the other hand, the lack of uniform food safety standards may challenge the market’s growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global food pathogen testing market will grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2029.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2015) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Pricing in USD, Volumes in Units Segments Covered By Testing Type (System, Test Kits, Consumables and Others), Type Of Pathogen Testing (Salmonella SPP, E. Coli, Listeria SPP, Listeria, Vibrio SPP, Campylobacter and Others), Site (In-house/Internal Lab and Outsourcing Facility), Application (Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Plant-Based Meat and Meat Alternatives, Confectionary, Baby Food, Herbal Extracts and Herbs, Edible Oils, CBD Products, Honey and Spices) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Scotland, Switzerland and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered 3M, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, AThermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Neogen Corporation, Biorex Food Diagnostics (BFD), Randox Food Diagnostics, ROKA BIO SCIENC, Invisible Sentinel, Clear Labs, Inc., LuminUltra, FOSS, Noack Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH and LexaGene

Market Definition

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers

Rise in prevalence of foodborne illnesses

Foodborne illnesses are caused by consuming spoiled or contaminated food with pathogenic bacteria, viruses, parasites and others, leading to infection. The rising instances of foodborne disease among consumers globally create massive demand for food pathogen testing equipment. The main reason behind the increased foodborne illness in the food industry is the unaware workforce, food handlers and manufacturers, as they lack knowledge of modern technologies, good manufacturing practices (GMP), hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) systems, quality control. The lack of knowledge among workers leads to an increase in the prevalence of foodborne diseases. The rising instances of foodborne illness globally increase the demand for food pathogen testing to improve food safety.

Hence, the increasing number of foodborne illnesses and rising deaths due to contaminated food will aid in the growth of the food pathogen testing market.

Growing concern regarding food safety

The demand for high-quality and safe food has increased recently due to greater awareness of the food quality issue in response to market pressure and reaction to other factors such as health concerns, which have been seen in the increased number of foodborne illnesses. The increasing incidences of foodborne diseases have prompted consumers to bring about vital changes in their diet and lifestyle, making them more concerned regarding food safety. Food safety is important not only for ‘consumers’ health but also for the entire food industry and regulatory authorities. The government is promoting safe food with rising concern about food safety among consumers.

Therefore, the rising demand for food safety and the need for food pathogen testing for food products to ensure that the product is safe for consumption is expected to boost the growth of the global food pathogen testing market.

Opportunity

Technological advancements in food pathogen testing

The demand for effective and technologically advanced food pathogen testing methods is increasing owing to rising concerns related to food safety and an increasing prevalence of foodborne illness. Foodborne pathogens such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and others can cause harm to consumers if they remain unchecked in food products. Traditional food pathogen testing methods are time-consuming and the need for the technologically advanced process is increasing. New technologies are developed to check the presence of food pathogens in food products efficiently.

Thus, technological advancements play a significant role in food pathogen testing as they help ensure that the food is safe to consume and helps reduce the case of foodborne illness, which is expected to create a good opportunity for the food pathogen testing market.

Restraint/Challenge

Lack of technical expertise in small enterprises

Small enterprise food manufacturers do not know enough about food pathogen testing methods, services, or programs. They will not be able to meet the food safety requirements. Therefore, a lack of skills and knowledge, especially in developing countries, will affect the effective evaluation and inspection of food operations. Technical expertise and knowledge are essential to implement any such procedures. Thus, the government should conduct certain programs to educate workers so that maximum food safety and pathogen testing and, therefore, safety can be achieved. Lack of experience and technical knowledge, especially in small enterprises, will lead to serious contamination in food products, resulting in foodborne disease and can cause severe problems. The lack of expertise and technical knowledge could harm the food and pathogen testing industries.

Such a lack of knowledge and technical expertise in small enterprises will restrict the growth of the global food pathogen testing market.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Food Pathogen Testing Market

COVID-19 has affected the market to some extent. Due to the lockdown, the manufacturing and production of many small and large companies were halted and the demand for food pathogen testing, also influencing the market. Due to the change in many mandates and regulations, manufacturers are enabled to design and launch new products in the market, which will help the growth of the market.

Recent Development

In December 2021, 3M merged its food-safety business segment with Neogen Corporation, a manufacturer of food testing products. This new merger helped the company in expanding its business segment and will eventually help the company in gaining more revenue

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Scope

The global food pathogen testing market is segmented based on testing type, type of pathogen testing, site and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Testing type

System

Test kits

Consumables

Others

On the basis of testing type, global food pathogen testing market is segmented into system, test kits, consumables and others.

Type of pathogen testing

Salmonella SPP

E. Coli

Listeria SPP

Listeria

Vibrio SPP

Campylobacter

Others

On the basis of type of pathogen testing, global food pathogen testing market is segmented into Salmonella SPP, E. Coli, Listeria SPP, Listeria, Vibrio SPP, Campylobacter and others.

Site

In-house/internal lab

Outsourcing facility

On the basis of site, global food pathogen testing market is segmented into in-house/internal lab and outsourcing facility.

Application

Meat And Poultry Products

Dairy Products

Processed Food

Plant-Based Meat And Meat Alternatives

Confectionary

Baby Food

Herbal Extracts And Herbs

Edible Oils, CBD Products

Honey

Spices

On the basis of application, global food pathogen testing market is segmented into meat and poultry products, dairy products, processed food, plant-based meat and meat alternatives, confectionary, baby food, herbal extracts and herbs, edible oils, CBD products, honey and spices.

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global food pathogen testing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global food pathogen testing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Scotland, Switzerland and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food pathogen testing market in terms of market share and revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing surge for food pathogen testing in various industries and growing consumer demand from end users.

