Food Cans Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Food cans refers to the type of cans that are utilized for the distribution and storage of food and beverage items. Steel and aluminum are some of the materials that are abundantly utilized in the making of these cans. The global food cans market is predicted to ride on the eco-friendliness of the product, rapid rate of recycling, and rise in the demand for canned products.

The global food cans market is expected to gain prominence owing to its unique features such as easy recyclability, hermetically sealed cover, resistance to irregular handling and transport. Sheets of steel and aluminum are the basic raw materials needed for the making of the product. Some of the major suppliers of these raw materials comprise Chalco, ArcelorMittal, UC Rusal and others.

Ability to Retain Nutritional Value of Products to Boost Market Growth

In addition to that, during the process of transportation, food cans make excellent packaging tools.

The food cans market is observing considerable momentum in the forecast period of 2019-2027 and is expected to continue its upscale growth rate in the same manner. Food cans are tamper-proof, anti-leakage cans that help in maintaining the product’s nutritional value. Food cans are used for storing dry food products such as pet food, beans, fruits, frozen food, and vegetables. Food cans serve as great packaging tools during transportation. Food cans prevent the growth of bad microorganisms that hamper food quality. Therefore, this factor can provide a steady boost to the food cans market. Furthermore, the food cans market is surrounded by frequent technological innovations related to better food preservation. This may also help in driving the food cans market towards growth.

The prominent growth factor of the food cans market is the rise in the urban population. The urban population has a busy lifestyle. These individuals prefer easy and convenient food. This leads them to buy canned food. An increase in recycling rates and the rising awareness of the disadvantages associated with plastic packaging helps in multiplying the growth rate of the food cans market.

Growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of fish and seafood consumption is on the rise. For this, individuals prefer canned seafood because of the convenience and long shelf life. This, in turn, can drastically benefit the food cans market. The focus of the manufacturers for designing lightweight and optimized food cans can further flourish the food cans market. The recent launch of shorter round and square-shaped cans by Crown Holdings Inc. can prosper the food cans market further. Partnerships and acquisitions also play a big role in expanding the food cans market to other regions. For instance, the recent agreement signed by Ball Corporation with Envases del Plata, an Argentinian company will help Ball Corporation to strengthen its footprint in the South American region.

Food Cans Market – Moving Beyond Packaging with Custom Manufacturing Trends

Even with the cost-prohibitive nature of metal food cans and poor sustainability credentials of plastic food cans, seasoned analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) portend a steady growth of the overall food cans landscape at a CAGR of ~4% during 2019-2027. The ‘twofer’ attribution of food cans – reduced packaging waste and cost cutting opportunities – is highly likely to bolster their adoption in the food and beverage industry. An underway shift from BPA to BPS plastic cans will remain crucial for market players seeking a smooth transition by conforming to regulatory protocols to make it to distribution channels.

On the manufacturing side, the advent of custom manufacturing trends will resonate with end users looking at improving brand value. Besides organic growth strategies, production partnerships with end users will chart the course for where the food cans landscape is heading next.

