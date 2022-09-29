Food Automation Market Report: Product Scope, Overview, Opportunities, Driving Forces and Risk Analysis Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Food Automation Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global food automation market to be growing at a CAGR of 7.60% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 14.47 billion by 2029. The smart evolution of the internet of things (IoT) and strong possibilities of customers and supervising firms for improved food quality standards and safety will drive the growth rate of the food automation market.

Market Scope and Global Food Automation Market

Some of the major players operating in the food automation market are ABB, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Fortive, KUKA AG, FANUC UK Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., JLS Automation, Falcon Autotech, Food Automation Pty. Ltd., Rexnord Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and NORD, among others.

Regional Analysis For Food Automation Market

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents

Global Food Automation Market Research Report 2022

– Food Automation Market Overview

– Global Economic Impact on Industry

– Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

– Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

– Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

– Global Market Analysis by Application

– Manufacturing Cost Analysis

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Food Automation Market Forecast

Radical Coverage of the Food Automation Market:

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Which segments are expected to show significant growth over the forecast period?

What is the forecast estimation of Food Automation Market growth?

What are the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the market?

What are the key driving factors of industry growth?

Which region is expected to dominate in the forecast period?

Which markets are significantly positive for developing businesses?

What is the expected growth rate of the industry throughout the forecast period?

Which market segments are expected to boost the growth of the industry?

Who are the dominating players of the Food Automation Market?

What are the strategic business plans undertaken by the key players of the industry?

