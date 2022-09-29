Foam Mattress Market Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

The finest Foam Mattress market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

The Foam Mattress Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.19% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on foam mattress market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The major advantages in terms of posture correction, reduction in prevalence of sleeping disorders with the collection of these mattresses is escalating the growth of foam mattress market.

Foam mattress is defined as the sleeping surface products available as an alternative for spring and cotton based mattresses. These mattress variants are majorly focused on the trapping of air in their structure to help provide the bounce and support generally required from a sleeping surface, with three major material variants available in these products that being polyurethane, latex and memory foam.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the foam mattress market in the forecast period are the several innovations and technological developments including the broad obtainability of memory foam mattresses.

Segmentation:

On the basis of product depth, the foam mattress market is segmented into below 10 cm., 10-30 cm. and above 30 cm.

On the basis of type, the foam mattress market is segmented into up to traditional, air cool and gel.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented as polyurethane, memory foam, hybrid, innerspring and latex.

On the basis of size, the foam mattress market consists of twin or single size, twin XL, full or double, queen, king and others.

On the basis of application, the foam mattress market consists of household and commercial. Commercial is further sub segmented into hotels, hospitals and others.

On the basis of sales channel, the foam mattress market is segmented into direct sales and distributor.

The major players covered in the Foam Mattress Market report are:

The major players operating in the foam mattress market report are Magniflex, Hilding Anders International AB, Breckle GmbH, Sleep Number Corporation, Royal Auping, Ecus, RUF beds GmbH, Pikolin S.L., Sealy Corporation, Recticel, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Silentnight Group, Serta, Inc., Sleemon, Sinomax Health and Household Products Limited, Corsicana Mattress Company, Kingsdown, Inc., Spring Air International, American Excelsior, Inc., among others.

Country Level Analysis

The Foam Mattress Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Foam Mattress Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Foam Mattress Market Landscape

Part 04: Foam Mattress Market Sizing

Part 05: Foam Mattress Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

