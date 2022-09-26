Fly Ash Market Largest Annual Increase Worldwide| Boral (Australia), Charah Solutions Inc., (U.S.), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Market Definition

Fly ash, also known as pulverized fuel ash, is a very fine powder with spherical particles less than 50 microns that is supplied to the chimney by an electrostatic precipitator or other particulate filtration equipment from coal-fired power plants. Alumina and/or silica are abundant in fly ash, which is a fine powder.

Global Fly Ash Market was valued at USD 6.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.46 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Since the last few years, the increase in population has further resulted in decrease in farmland area, making it critical to increase crop yield. Fly ash is a nutrient source for soil and it can improve the biological properties of degraded soil. This factor has further encouraged the use of fly ash in most agricultural countries. Consequently, owing to these determinants, the fly ash market is anticipated to have accelerated growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Fly Ash Market Share Analysis

The fly ash market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to fly ash market.

Some of the major players operating in the fly ash market are

Boral (Australia)

Charah Solutions Inc., (U.S.)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Holcim. (U.S.)

FlyAshDirect (U.S.)

Separation Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Aggregate Industries (U.K.)

Salt River Materials Group (U.S.)

Titan America LLC. (U.S.)

National Minerals Corporation (U.S.)

Duromar, Inc (U.S.)

Saveh White Cement Co. (Iran)

Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

COVID-19 Impact on Fly Ash Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the fly ash market. It has ravaged the macroeconomics of almost every country on the planet in a matter of months. Lockdowns halted a number of high-value construction projects in both urban and rural areas. This has had a significant impact on the overall construction industry as well as the fly ash market. However, as economies have opened up, new construction activities have gained traction, resulting in increased demand in the fly ash market.

The global fly ash market is being driven by an increase in residential projects in both urban and rural areas. Fly ash is a valuable byproduct of coal when fired in a variety of electric boilers or industrial boilers, most notably in cogeneration facilities. Year after year, millions of tonnes of fly ash are extracted. This results in studies that significantly broaden our understanding of the chemistries and characteristics of fly ash, thereby constantly reshaping the contours of the fly ash market.

Global Fly Ash Market Scope

The fly ash market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Class F

Class C

Application

Portland cement and Concrete

Bricks and Blocks

Road Construction

Agriculture

OthersFly Ash Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The fly ash market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the fly ash market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the rising demand from the construction industry and the existence of several coal-fired power plants in countries such as China and India.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the expansion of rail networks, residential buildings, and streets within the region.

