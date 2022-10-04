fluorochemicals-market-size,-share-and-trends-analysis-report,-forecast-2022-2030

The most recent study offered by Acumen Research and Consulting focuses Fluorochemicals Market size, share, growth rate, and market trends, as well as the parameters and factors influencing it in both the long term and short term. The report investigates the Fluorochemicals Market trends in order to assess its current and future potential. Our Fluorochemicals Market analysis also provides market participants and new entrants with a comprehensive view of the market landscape. This report provides an analytical examination of the major challenges that may emerge in the market in terms of Fluorochemicals Market revenue, sales, export, or import.

• Fluorochemicals Market achieved a value of USD 34 Billion by 2030 with a more than 4% CAGR.

• Asia-Pacific region accounted for a significant market share, whereas North America region is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR

Fluorochemicals Market Regional Analysis

Major players included in this report Daikin Industries, Ltd., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Dongyue Group Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Halocarbon Products Corporation., Kureha Corporation, Solvay SA, Pelchem SOC Ltd., The 3M Company and others.

Fluorochemicals Market By Type

Fluorocarbons

• HFC

• HCFC

• HFO

Fluoropolymers

• PTFE

• PVDE

• PCTFE

• FEP

Fluoroelastomers

• Inorganics & Specialties

• Elemental Fluorine

• Fluoropolymer Additives

Fluorochemicals Market By Application

• Refrigeration

• Blowing Agent

• Tubing

• Films

• Aluminum Production

• Paint Strippers

Fluorochemicals Market By End-Use Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Equipment

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical Processing

Fluorochemicals Market By Geography

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Latin America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Asia-Pacific

• India

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

• South Africa

• Rest of the Middle East & Africa

