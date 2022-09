Flight Announcement System Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2022-2029

MarketIntelligenceData Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on “Global Flight Announcement System Market” which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Flight Announcement System Market research report execution is becoming very vital for businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large-scale Flight Announcement System Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, the Flight Announcement System Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision-making.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in Flight Announcement System market are Blazon Pro, AviaVox BV, Simpleway, Inc, Phonetica, Masstrans, GSQ Singapore, Sittig PAXGuide, INALIX, PDC, SITA, TOA Electronics Europe GmbH, Parabit Systems, TAV Information Technologies, Topsystem Systemhaus GmbH, AirIT, Amadeus IT Group SA, Collins Aerospace, Damarel Systems International, AtlasIED, E-QL Business Solutions Private Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Under the US Army’s Combat Net Radio (CNR) upgrade program, Thales was one of two vendors chosen to receive an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to supply cutting-edge tactical radios. A five-year basic ordering period and an additional five-year optional ordering period are both part of the competitive 10-year contract for the Combat Net Radio (CNR) program. This contract was issued in an effort to replace its obsolete Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS).

In April 2022, A contract for hardware design services and manufacturing of Secure Communications Solution (SCS) devices was signed by Northrop Grumman Australia and Australian electronics engineering business IntelliDesign.

In April 2022, L3Harris Technologies (US) expanded its global aircraft-on-ground (AOG) logistics support supplier contract with OEM Services to include the Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems (ACSS) surveillance products line to provide faster and more localized customer services.

In March 2022, The US Special Operations Command received the ALQ-251 radio frequency countermeasure (RFCM) system from Northrop Grumman Corporation as part of an AC-130J aircraft upgrade. In disputed and crowded electromagnetic spectrum conditions, the ALQ-251 will offer enhanced situational awareness and defense against electronic warfare systems and radar-guided munitions. The integrator for the AC-130J and MC-130J RFCM program is Sierra Nevada Corporation.

In January 2022, For the US Army’s Enduring and Future Vertical Lift (FVL) fleet, Collins Aerospace successfully demonstrated a ready-now mission systems solution to support the operation of air launched effects (ALE). These ALE, which consist of an air vehicle, a number of payloads, and a mission system, are an essential component of the FVL aircraft’s capacity to increase the natural reach, lethality, and survivability of manned platforms with operator-in-the-loop autonomy.

Global Flight Announcement System Market Segmentation by Types:

Emergency Broadcast

Normal Broadcast

Global Flight Announcement System Market Segmentation by Applications:

Emdomestic Flight

International Flight

