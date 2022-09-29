Flexible Packaging Materials Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2029 Global Flexible Packaging Materials Market By Material Type (Plastic, Paper, Recycled Cellulose Fiber, Aluminum Foil, Bioplastics), Design Type (Bags and Trays, Pouches, Squeezable Bottles, Rollstock, Wraps, Blisters), Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital, Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Household & Personal Care, Tobacco Products, Industrial & Chemical Products, Oil & Lubricants) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

The introduction of automation and robotics over the last few decades, production lines around the world have undergone significant transformations. High levels of competition and a growing emphasis on reducing turnaround time have pushed manufacturers all over the world toward automation to maintain high levels of throughput and efficiency.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the flexible packaging materials market was valued at 169.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 265.35 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

In flexible packaging, the best qualities of plastics and films are combined. These adaptable packaging options provide a functional solution with low production costs. Flexible packaging is a significant component in the supply chain of numerous sectors and products, ranging from consumer items to electronics, cosmetics, and medical supplies. Flexible packaging enhances the value and marketability of both food and non-food products by combining the best attributes of plastic, film, paper, and aluminium foil to give a wide range of protective capabilities while using the least amount of material possible.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Material Type (Plastic, Paper, Recycled Cellulose Fiber, Aluminum Foil, Bioplastics), Design Type (Bags and Trays, Pouches, Squeezable Bottles, Rollstock, Wraps, Blisters), Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital, Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Household & Personal Care, Tobacco Products, Industrial & Chemical Products, Oil & Lubricants) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Amcor plc (Australia), Dow (U.S.), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Westrock Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), DS Smith (U.K), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Berry Plastic Corporation (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Genpak, LLC (U.S.), Union packaging (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland), Coesia S.p.A. (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Germany), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (India), Muller LCS. (US), ISHIDA CO.,LTD (Japan) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) Opportunities Sustainable packaging solutions that require fewer materials and energy to manufacture a package

Growing environmental concerns about the use of biodegradable plastics in flexible packaging

Rising disposable income and growth opportunity in developing regions

Flexible Packaging Materials Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of the flexible packaging materials

Increased adoption of flexible packaging materials is a major factor driving market growth, as is increased demand for consumer goods, modernized materials and the development of energy-efficient materials, among other factors driving the growth of the flexible packaging materials market. The rise in the retail industry and e-commerce will create new opportunities for the flexible packaging materials market.

Growing environmental awareness and rapid demand from the food industry

Growing environmental concerns have prompted a pioneering move toward sustainable packaging, which will have an impact on the growth of the flexible packaging materials market from 2022 to 2029. The increasing penetration of automated food manufacturing plants necessitates the use of new packaging systems for hurdle-free packaging of finished products, the ability of flexible packages to conserve resources and reduce environmental pollution, and an increase in online sales volume are some of the factors that are expected to accelerate market growth. On the other hand, rising health and nutrition concerns and strong demand for light packaging to reduce transportation costs will further boost various opportunities that will lead to market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Manufacturers have been encouraged to develop new packaging options as a result of dynamic industry changes such as the implementation of new regulatory initiatives. Growing environmental concerns about the use of biodegradable plastics in flexible packaging have also pushed manufacturers to improve safe and secure sustainable packaging options. Manufacturers are considering sustainable packaging solutions that require fewer materials and energy to manufacture a package, reduce transportation expenses, and offer a longer shelf-life to the product in order to reduce cost pressures and maintain the integrity of product packages.

