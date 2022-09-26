Flexible Packaging Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 4.70% by 2028, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Growth, Applications and Opportunity Analysis Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Product (Pouches, Bags and Sacks, Tubes, Liners, Sachets and Stick Packs, Labels, Tapes, Films and Wraps), Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Inorganic Oxides, Adhesives and Coatings, Others), End Use Industry (Food, Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical and Electronics, Home Care, Building and Construction, Automotive, Chemicals and Lubricants, Other Industrial), Technology (Flexography, Digital Printing, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Flexible Packaging Market

Flexible packaging market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 384.02 million by 2028, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.70% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Flexible packaging market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rapid growth in global pharmaceutical industry.

The major players covered in the flexible packaging market report are Amcor plc; Sealed Air; Berry Global Inc.; Mondi; Sonoco Products Company; Huhtamaki; Constantia Flexibles; WINPAK LTD.; ProAmpac.; Coveris.; Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH; International Paper.; CCL Industries.; Smurfit Kappa; Stora Enso; WestRock Company.; Pactiv LLC; Oji Holdings Corporation.; DS Smith; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For a number of purposes, flexible packaging is a solution that corporations turn to. It’s a less-expensive material for starters, but it also provides great durability and product safety. Flexible packaging can be customised to the extreme. It can be customised to suit the needs of the clients. In order to suit your product, brand, and other business needs, manufacturers can practically create packaging of any shape and size.

Rising packaged foods demand, changing consumer preferences due to busy lifestyles and smaller household units demand products that are easy to open, store, use, carry, and dispose, and that cater to their on-the-go lifestyles, growing inclination of consumers towards convenience products, rising usages of the product as a substitute of rigid packaging materials, increasing growth of the cosmetics industry across the globe are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to augment the growth of the flexible packaging market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, rising demand of the product with longer shelf life along with rising use of biodegradable plastics due to increased awareness about eco-friendly products among consumers which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the flexible packaging market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Volatility in the prices of raw material along with rising number of concerns regarding the environment and recycling which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the flexible packaging in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Increasing processing cost will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Flexible packaging market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end use industry, and technology. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the flexible packaging market is segmented into pouches, bags and sacks, tubes, liners, sachets and stick packs, labels, tapes, films and wraps. Pouches have been further segmented into stand-up pouches, and flat pouches. Films and wraps have been further segmented into wrapping and lamination, and lidding films.

Based on material, the flexible packaging market is segmented into plastic, paper, metal, inorganic oxides, adhesives and coatings, and others. Plastic segment has been further segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinyldiene chloride (PVDC), bioplastics, and other plastics. Polyethylene (PE) has been further sub segmented into LDPE, LLDPE, and HDPE. Polypropylene (PP) has been further sub segmented into CPP, and BOPP. Bioplastics have been further sub segmented into PLA, PHA, starch based plastic, and cellulose fibers. Paper segment has been further segmented into virgin paper, and recycled paper. Others have been further segmented into fabrics, and non-wood pulp.

On the basis of end use industry, the flexible packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, home care, building and construction, automotive, chemicals and lubricants, and other industrial.

Based on technology, the flexible packaging market is segmented into flexography, digital printing, and others.

Global Flexible Packaging Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

1 Flexible Packaging Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Type

8 Global Flexible Packaging Market, by disease type

9 Global , By Deployment

10 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By End User

11 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Geography

13 Global Flexible Packaging Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

