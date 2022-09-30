Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Grating Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth Rate 5.10% During 2022 To 2029

Market status at the global and regional level of this industry is offered through this report which helps gain business insights into the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for a certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This business report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Fiberglass reinforced plastic grating (also referred as FRP grating) is basically a composite material made up of a resin and a fiberglass matrix. The FRP grinding does not corrode like steel grinding, which is why it is used in corrosive environments to save money on maintenance. They have a high load-bearing capacity, are simple to install and maintain, are suitable for ventilation, and are tough enough to withstand the harshest conditions.

The increasing demand for fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) gratings over iron and steel gratings coupled with increasing demand for sustainable and environment friendly products the root cause fueling up the market growth rate. The factors expected to cushion the growth of the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market in the forecast period are the beneficial properties of these fiberglass reinforced plastic such as low life cycle cost, high durability, high strength, fatigue resistance, high production cost and low maintenance cost are further expected to cushion the overall markets growth. On the other hand, the factors such as disposal and recyclability costs of fiberglass reinforced plastic grating are expected to impede the growth of the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market. The needs to be re-gel coated about every five years and can result in airborne fibers which may be an issue to asthma sufferers is also projected to hamper market’s overall growth.

Furthermore, they are the perfect swap for steel, aluminum, or molded fiberglass gratings which is estimated to generate numerous opportunities for the market. On the flip side, the sudden impact of COVID-19 outbreak is projected to pose as a major challenge to the growth of the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market.

Competitive Landscape and Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Grating Market Share Analysis

The fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market.

Some of the major players operating in the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market report are STRONGWELL CORPORATION, tc-domine, Gebrüder Meiser GmbH, Bedford Reinforced Plastics, AGC Inc., Liberty Pultrusions, AIMS INTERNATIONAL, McNICHOLS CO., INC., Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Ltd, Dan.com, LOCKERGROUP, Eurograte, FERROTECH INTERNATIONAL FZE, Arham, SEASAFE, INC., JiangYin RunLin Molding New Materials Co.,Ltd and Exel Group World Wide among others.

This fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Grating Market Scope and Market Size

The fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market is segmented on the basis of process, resin type, application and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of process, the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market is segmented into molded FRP grating and pultruded FRP grating.

On the basis of resin type, the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market is segmented into polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, phenolic resin, epoxy resin and polyurethane resin. FRP grating market is further segmented on the basis of polyester resin into orthophthalic polyester resin and isophthalic polyester resin.

On the basis of application, the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market is segmented into stair treads, walkways, platforms and other applications.

On the basis of end-use industry, the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market is segmented into industrial, civil engineering, transportation, water management, cooling towers and marine. FRP grating market is further segmented on the basis of industrial into pharmaceutical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, oil and gas and mining.Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Grating Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market owing to the enhanced and favorable investment policies by the government in order to promote industrial growth, rise in population, and developing economies within the region. North America on the other hand, will continue to however show lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to their high resistance to solvents and oils while they can be used at higher temperatures than other types of rubbers.

The country section of the fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) grating market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

