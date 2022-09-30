Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Market is set to grow at 6.50% CAGR through 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Market which was growing at a value of 67.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 112.27 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand. Fertilizing and plant protection equipment is a group of products, tools, and equipment used by farmers to manage plant diseases, weeds, and pests (vertebrate and invertebrate), all of which can harm agriculture crops and forestry. Plant protection equipment is critical to ensuring healthy and sustainable farming practices. Farmers must make numerous decisions to protect their crops from weeds and insects every day. These tools are extremely beneficial in assisting farmers in protecting their crops from various insects and pests and adhering to proper cultivation systems.

Recent Development

BASF and TECNALIA, a European centre for research and technological development, will collaborate in digitalization in November 2020 to accelerate global research and development of new crop protection products. This contributes to the faster development of innovations that address farmers’ global needs for weed, fungal disease, and insect pest control in their crops.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (“Sumitomo Chemical”) announced today that it has reached an agreement with Nufarm Ltd. (“Nufarm”), Australia’s leading crop protection company, to acquire all shares of Nufarm’s four South American subsidiaries in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, via Sumitomo Chemical’s fully owned subsidiaries in the region, namely Sumitomo Chemical Brazil for the Brazilian subsidiary and Sumitomo Chemical Chile for the others.

Chr. Hansen and FMC Corporation will extend their collaboration on natural crop protection in June 2020. Chr. Hansen and FMC Corporation have extended their collaboration to develop and commercialise natural agricultural solutions for another five years.

Syngenta acquired Strider in March 2019. (U.S.). Syngenta has agreed to buy Strider, a Brazilian AgTech company that specialises in farm operational management solutions. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant merger-control authorities. The transaction’s financial terms have not been disclosed. Strider is a key player in the Latin American digital agriculture market, and the transaction will strengthen Syngenta’s ability to provide greater value to customers by providing innovative digital solutions for on-farm data management.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Market Includes:

Deere & Company (U.S)

CropMetrics LLC (Netherlands)

Trimble Navigation Limited (Australia)

CropX (U.S)

AgSmarts Inc (India)

AgSense, LLC (India)

AGCO Corporation (Austria)

DICKEY-john (U.K)

Monsanto Company (Mexico)

Ag Leader Technology (U.S)

Farmers Edge (U.S.)

GEOSYS (U.S.)

Granular (U.S.)

Gro Intelligence (U.S.)

Proagrica (U.K.)

Fasal (India)

AGEYE Technologies (U.S.)

OneSoil (Switzerland)

Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

The fertilizing and plant protection equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and product type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Planting Machinery

Fertilizing Machinery

Application

Horticulture

Farm

Others

Product type

Sprayers

Hand operated sprayers

Motorized sprayers

Boom sprayers

Airblast sprayers

Aerial sprayers

Among other sprayer equipment

Dusters

Fertilizing and Plant Protection Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Inclination in global food consumption and population

Increasing adoption of federal agricultural policy programmes in emerging economies, rising levels of food consumption globally along with a growing population, an increase in trade activities such as grain and oilseed export, and the introduction of new and highly advanced technology are some of the major and impactful factors that will likely boost the growth of the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market

Rise in the demand for speciality products

Rising demand for genetically modified seeds and rising consumer preferences for organic and specialty products will contribute to the growth of the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market over the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the market is being driven by an increase in the number of agreements between corporate companies and farmers for the supply and production of agricultural products. Aside from that, organic products are considered safer than conventional products because they are not grown with chemically laden pesticides and are better for the environment.

Opportunity

Organic food items are becoming more popular as people’s health consciousness grows. As a result, farmers across the country are shifting to organic farming, creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the government is launching a number of initiatives to improve the country’s existing agricultural infrastructure. It is also providing financial assistance to farmers for marketing and transportation of farm produce in order to increase exports. These initiatives are expected to have a significant impact.

Restraints

Lack of skilled labour and technical knowledge as well as the increasing need for high capital investment will likely act as market restraints for fertilizing and plant protection equipment growth in the above-mentioned projected forecast period. Marketing and distribution of new products, as well as increasing workloads, will be the biggest and most pressing challenges for market growth.

This fertilizing and plant protection equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Research Methodology: Global Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Some Points from Table of Content

There are 13 Sections to Show the Global Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source

