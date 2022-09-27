Feed Protein Market 2022 Largest Annual Increase Worldwide| DuPont, HAMLET PROTEIN, ADM, CHS Inc.

Feed protein market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.00% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The rising cost mitigation in livestock production is the major factor driving the growth of feed protein market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Proteins are very essential nutrients for the human body as they are one of the building blocks of body tissue also serve as a fuel source. The most crucial aspect and defining characteristic of protein from a nutritional standpoint is its amino acid composition. Protein rich products are extremely commendable for poultry production and nutrition because of its importance of protein as a major constituent in biologically active compound in body. Feed protein is a crucial nutrient for proper nutrition of all animals and is becoming a critical component for the overall integrated food chain.

Substantial growth in demand for animal meat is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising demand for milk and milk products, rising industrialization of animal husbandry, rising product demand from numerous livestock consumptions, including swine, poultry, cattle, and aquaculture, rising strategic collaborations and alliances between manufacturers, increasing population all over the globe and rising disposable income are the major factors among others driving the growth of feed protein market. Moreover, rising presence of sustainable business opportunities among the manufacturers, increasing growth in demand in Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets and increasing research and development activities in food sector will further create new opportunities for feed protein market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

However, rising outbreak of diseases among the livestock population due to numerous diseases found in animals and rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations imposed by the government regarding the food safety are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of feed protein market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Competitive Landscape and Feed Protein Market Share Analysis

Feed protein market report competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to feed protein market report.

The major players covered in the feed protein market report are DuPont, HAMLET PROTEIN, ADM, CHS Inc., Burcon, CropEnergies AG, Evershining Ingredient Co., Ltd., Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V., Victoria Group, Calysta, Inc., Titan Biotech., Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Alltech., Prinova Group LLC, SOPROPECHE, Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd., Haarslev and BRF among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Feed Protein Market Scope and Market Size

Feed protein market is segmented on the basis of source, livestock and product. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

Based on source, the feed protein market has been segmented into animal feeds and plant feeds. Animal feed is the leading segment due to rising livestock industry and improved environment safety technology procedures.

Based on livestock, the feed protein market has been segmented into poultry, ruminants, aqua, swine and others.

On the basis of product, the feed protein market is segmented into oilseed meals, fishmeal and animal by-product meals. Oilseed meals have been further segmented into soymeal, rapeseed/canola meal, sunflower meal, copra palm meal, cottonseed meal and other oils. Animal by-product meals have been further segmented into meat and bone meal, feather meal, blood meal, poultry meal and meat meal.Global Feed Protein Market Level Analysis

Feed protein market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, source, livestock and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in feed protein market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Asia-Pacific dominates the feed protein market due to increasing demand of meat products in different countries of Asia Pacific, increasing livestock productivity and quality, increase in use of technologies, continuous research and development to innovate various animal husbandry methods and increasing disposable income. North America is the second largest region in terms of growth in feed protein market due to rising meat consumption in Brazil and Argentina and increasing industrialization of animal husbandry in this region. Europe holds the third largest position in the market of feed protein market due to increasing meat consumption, food safety concerns, and improving meat prices in this region.

The country section of feed protein market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

