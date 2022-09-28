Feed Anticoccidials Market Analysis And Overview of Global Market In Term Of Size, Share, Growth And Development 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the feed anticoccidials market will project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 3.50 billion by 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the feed anticoccidials market are Bioproperties Pty Ltd, Elanco., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Qilu Animal Health Products Co., Ltd., Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries, Inc., Virbac, Zoetis, Bayer AG, Adnimalis Group, Elixir Group, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Ceva, Huvepharma EOOD, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.

Feed infections are a major concern in the poultry industry since they have such a significant impact on the poultry profitability. Coccidiosis is a disease that affects animals. To prevent coccidiosis in animals, efficient and early control measures must be used. Coccidiosis can be prevented by using anticoccidials in poultry feed.

The rising threat of coccidiosis in livestock and increasing prevalence of favourable regulatory norms will influence the revenue growth of feed anticoccidials market. The upsurge in the demand for natural feed anticoccidials due to rising consumer awareness will accelerate the market’s growth. Rapid urbanization and increasing level of disposable income of people are the significant market drivers that will further flourish the growth rate. Furthermore, increasing focus on animal healthcare will bolster the growth rate of feed anticoccidials market. Other factors such as increase in the demand for antimicrobials in feed will positively impact the growth rate of feed anticoccidials market. Another significant factor includes upsurge in the sale of poultry feeds will act as a key trend that will further cushion the market’s growth rate.

The feed anticoccidials market is segmented on the basis of livestock, type, mode of consumption, form and source. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of livestock, the feed anticoccidials market is segmented into poultry, ruminant and swine.

Based on type, the feed anticoccidials market is segmented into monensin, salinomycin, narasin and diclazuril.

Based on mode of consumption, the feed anticoccidials market is segmented into oral and injection.

Based on form, the feed anticoccidials market into dry and liquid.

The feed anticoccidials market is also segmented on the basis of source into chemical and natural.

Feed Anticoccidials Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Feed Anticoccidials market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Feed Anticoccidials market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Feed Anticoccidials within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Feed Anticoccidials market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

How Research Study of DBMR helps clients in their decision-making:

Creating strategies for new product development

Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

Aiding in the business planning process

Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

Supporting acquisition strategies

