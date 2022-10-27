EZJobs – Job Search Made Easy

EZJobs

EZJobs is a free to use hiring platform where local job seekers can meet, chat and work together. An online job board catering to blue collar jobs, the ones that are recognized for their manual labor like delivery work force, housekeeping maids and servants, drivers and cooks, receptionists and office boys and many other; grey collar jobs, the ones that own a degree or license in their field like teachers and chefs, carpenters, electricians and plumbers, sales, marketing and accountants, chemists and nurses and many other; and entry-level professionals.

Download the App: https://ezjobs.page.link/VWBpMpp

817, 8th Floor, Block III, White House, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500016

EZJobs is a free-to-use hiring platform where local employers and local job seekers can meet, chat and work together. We have a trusted brand with over 1.7 million downloads and 1400 unique registrations daily.

