EZJobs – Job Search Made Easy

Photo of cenadmin cenadminOctober 27, 2022
0
ezjobs-–-job-search-made-easy

EZJobs

EZJobs

EZJobs is a free to use hiring platform where local job seekers can meet, chat and work together. An online job board catering to blue collar jobs, the ones that are recognized for their manual labor like delivery work force, housekeeping maids and servants, drivers and cooks, receptionists and office boys and many other; grey collar jobs, the ones that own a degree or license in their field like teachers and chefs, carpenters, electricians and plumbers, sales, marketing and accountants, chemists and nurses and many other; and entry-level professionals.

Download the App: https://ezjobs.page.link/VWBpMpp

817, 8th Floor, Block III, White House, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500016

EZJobs is a free-to-use hiring platform where local employers and local job seekers can meet, chat and work together. We have a trusted brand with over 1.7 million downloads and 1400 unique registrations daily.

This release was published on openPR.

Photo of cenadmin cenadminOctober 27, 2022
0
Photo of cenadmin

cenadmin

Related Articles

Platelet Incubator Market Size And Forecast To 2022 |Helmer Scientific, EMSAS, LABCOLD, Boekel Scientific, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

September 27, 2022

A Comprehensive Study exploring Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market

September 28, 2022

Cloud Computing IaaS In Life Science Market Size And Forecast To 2022 |Cleardata Networks Dell Inc., Global Net Access (GNAX), Carecloud Corporation, Vmware Carestream Health IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain Athenahealth

September 28, 2022

Microbiology & Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

September 27, 2022
Back to top button