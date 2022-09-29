Exoskeleton Market Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Strategies, Revenue, Challenges, Top Players and Forecast 2029

The finest Exoskeleton market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the Exoskeleton Market will exhibit a CAGR of 41.7% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Exoskeleton is a type of a wearable device which work in tandem with user and amplifiers that reinforce, restore and augment the human performance. They are also referred as exo-frame, robotics suit, powered armor, wearable machine and power jackets and others.

In military the use of exoskeleton helps in assisting injured soldiers and lifting heavy objects which is amongst the key driver for the exoskeleton market. The growing demand from healthcare sector for orthopaedic rehabilitation, development of start technologies to aid patients, high investments of military and defense sector in the exoskeleton are the major factors driving the growth of the exoskeleton market. The rising usage of the exoskeleton in industries such as automobile and construction is also expected to drive the growth of the exoskeleton market.

In addition, the rise in the prevalence of spinal cord injury, Introduction of soft actuators and growing insurance coverage for exoskeletons will create growth opportunities for exoskeleton market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Segmentation:

The exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of technology (type), technology (drive type) and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis technology (type), the exoskeleton market is segmented into mobile exoskeleton and stationary exoskeleton.

On the basis technology (drive type), the exoskeleton market is segmented into pneumatic actuator, hydraulic, electric servo, electric actuator, fully mechanical and shape memory alloy actuator.

Based on end-user, the exoskeleton market is segmented into healthcare, military and industrial. Healthcare is further segmented into rehabilitation centers, elderly care and assisted living facilities. Industrial is further segmented into production, construction and logistics.

The major players covered in the Exoskeleton Market report are:

The major players operating in the exoskeleton market report are Knots Plus Ltd., Atoun Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics plc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, U.S Bionics, Inc., RB3D, Hocoma, B-Temia Inc., DIH Medical, Wearable Robotics srl, OTTOBOCK, Suitx Inc., Gogoa.eu, Technaid, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Myomo, Inc., and Bionik Laboratories Corp., among others.

Country Level Analysis

The Exoskeleton Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Exoskeleton Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

