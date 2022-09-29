Europe Wood Based Panel Market value is expected USD 40,435.67 million by 2029

The universal Europe Wood Based Panel Market Market analysis report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analysing and interpreting market data to make this report all-inclusive. The market report shares detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. This industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type and applications. Europe Wood Based Panel Market market document enlists leading competitors and provides the insights about the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the Data Bridge Market Research industry.

Market Analysis and Size

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wood based panel market is expected to reach the value of USD 36,082.36 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. “Floor” accounts for the most prominent application segment in the respective market owing to the rise in wood based panels. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

wood based panel are widely used for ceiling, cladding, roofing, flooring, and furniture applications due to their strength and durability. The rising demand for wood-based products from end-use industries is accelerating the growth of the market across the globe. The adaptation of these technologies to the wood-based panels industry has been stimulated by the requirement to improve product quality and reduce manufacturing costs simultaneously, or, rather, to secure the competitiveness of wood based panel producers. Consequently, the growing demand for wood based panels is likely to drive the market growth in the projected period.

Wood based panels are a common term for an array of different board products, which have a good range of engineering properties. While some panel types are relatively new on the market, others have been developed and successfully introduced more than a hundred years ago. However, panel types have a long history of continuous optimization that is still a long way from being fully developed, and they may always have a chance for improvement. Technological developments, on the one hand, and new market and regulative requirements, along with a steadily changing raw material situation, drive continuous improvements of wood based panels and their manufacturing processes

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

EGGER Group, West Fraser, Starbank Panel Products Ltd, Dongwha Group, Kronoplus Limited, BinderHolz GmbH, DARE panel group co., ltd., Canfor, Sonae Industria, EVERGREEN FIBREBOARD BERHAD, Mieco Chipboard Berhad, Kastamonu Entegre, and PFEIFER GROUP, among others.

Europe Wood Based Panel Market Market Scope and Market Size

The Europe wood based panel market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, thickness, application, and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Plywood

Fiberboard

Cement-Bonded Particleboard

Oriented Strand Board

Lumber Panels

T-Beam Panels

Stress-Skin Panels

Others

On the basis of product, the Europe wood based panel market is segmented into plywood, fiberboard, oriented strand board, cement-bonded particleboard, lumber panels, t-beam panels, stress-skin panels, and others.

Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

OEMS

B2B

Specialty Stores

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe wood based panel market is segmented into B2B, OEMS, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others.

Thickness

9 MM

10 MM

18 MM

20 MM

40 MM

50 MM

Others

On the basis of thickness, the Europe wood based panel market is segmented into 9 MM, 10 MM, 18 MM, 20 MM, 40 MM, 50 MM, and others.

Application

Outdoor Door

Window Trim

Ceiling Wall

Mantel

Floor

Others

On the basis of applications, the Europe wood based panel market is segmented into the outdoor door, window trim, ceiling wall, mantel, floor, and others.

End-User

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Hotels

Villa

Hospitals

School

Malls

Others

Market Dynamics of the Europe Wood Based Panel Market

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers/Opportunities Faced by the Europe Wood Based Panel Market

Rise in consumer spending on wood based panels in the renovation of homes and furniture

The wood panel industry includes plywood sheets, engineered wood panels, MDF (Medium Density Fibre boards), furniture boards, particleboard, and decorative surface products such as laminates. A rise in consumer spending on wood based panels in the renovation of homes & furniture is expected to boost the wood based panels demand in commercial & residential buildings. Improvement and increase in building renovation activities with the adoption of wood based panels for an increase in the aesthetic is another factor driving the market’s growth. Moreover, the increased construction of public buildings, grand hotels, and resorts with decorative wood panels has led to the market’s growth.

Balanced import and export procedures of wood panels among the countries

The trade in wood products is highly regionalized, with Europe, North America, and Asia. In recent years, the trade of wood products has changed greatly with the rise in demand for wood panels and the increase in emerging markets of wood panels. In recent years, the increased production & trade of wood based panels product such as plywood, particleboard, fibreboard, oriented strand board, and lumber panels is increased due to the rise in demand from the housing market and the increase in population.

Low product cost coupled with superior properties of wood panels, including strength and durability

The wood based panels are specialty products that provide advanced performance, long-term performance, and enhanced durability, being less expensive to produce and use. The wood-based panels provide an amazing array of possibilities in terms of both structural and aesthetic applications. Because of its affordability, superior performance, and flexibility in design, construction, and renovation, the rise in usage of wood based panels is increasing in residential constructions. Wood-frame construction has improved dramatically with faster construction, better utilization of fiber, less waste, and better quality control. New technological advances in EWPs and connections are positioning the wood products industry to compete successfully in constructing much larger and more complex structures.

Rise in investments and initiatives towards construction activities for both commercial and residential

The construction industry has become a robust and efficient manufacturing sector worldwide. Across the countries, growth in demand for construction and real estate projects is driven by macro-economic and disruptive megatrends, such as increasing urbanization, expanding trade, demographic trends such as rising income levels, and technology and sustainable environments. With that, various project has been initiated to create socially inclusive, sustainable communities as the economic growth of any country are primarily dependent on the development of its infrastructure.

Restraints/Challenges Faced by the Europe Wood Based Panel Market

Rise in concerns of dust by wood panel usage

The wood based panels cover the production of a various range of products, and while the production flow differs from product to product, there are some common features in terms of the key environmental issues. Emissions of dust, organic compounds, and formaldehyde are the main rising concerns while manufacturing wood panel products. Fine particulate matter emissions contribute to dust emissions from wood-based panel production, where particles below 3 µm can constitute up to 50 % of the total dust measured due to dust emissions from wood-based panels’ manufacturing, causing health and environmental problems, which is high on the environmental policy agenda.

Fluctuation in the prices of wood pulp

Fluctuation in the raw materials price will affect the production cost of the wood based panel’s products. The change in the production cost will change the revenue for the manufacturers. Wood pulp is taken from the trees, but due to the more demand in the different regions, import and export of the wood pulp are done within the specified quantity. The raw material is available in different quality and at different rates, due to which production of wood based products is very difficult for the manufacturers. Highly fluctuating raw materials costs and ineffective price management can greatly endanger a manufacturer in the market. Due to the raw material price fluctuation, the manufacturers can now fix the product cost, resulting in a loss for manufacturers.

Fluctuation of raw material prices and supply chain inconsistency

The supply chain ecosystem has become increasingly volatile due to a shortage of different factors, such as high product costs, transportation costs, and others. Wood product manufacturers are facing many challenges due to the high variability of raw materials. Each processing step in manufacturing impacts material utilization and cost efficiency, which is the reason for the higher material cost. The most common challenge for the wood products manufacturer is to make a profit and execute the manufacturing process at low cost but with high-cost variable raw material.

