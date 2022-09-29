Europe Water Dispensers Market 2022 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2029 Europe Water Dispensers Market, By Type (Direct Piping /Point Of Use (POU) and Bottled Water Dispensers), Cooling Capacity (2 Ltr/Hr, 3 Ltr/Hr, 5 Ltr/Hr and More Than 5 Ltr/Hr), Storage Capacity (20 liters, 40 liters, 80 liters, 120 liters, 150 liters, 380 liters and Others), Dimension (315X330X490 MM, 400X400X1060 MM, 440X440X1185 MM, 665X485X1210 MM, 755X575X1240 MM, 812X612X1210 MM and others), Water Type (Combined, Hot Water, Cold Water, Normal Water), Color (Black, Silver, White, Others), Compartment-Type Water Cooler(With Refrigerated Compartment And Without Refrigerated Compartment), Distribution Channel (Direct, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce and Others), Application (Residential, Corporate Offices, Schools/University Hospitals, Hotels, Restaurants and Bars, Industrial and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

” The file on the global Europe Water Dispensers Market is a treasured file for each market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. Europe Water Dispensers Market file analyses the key traits taking location with appreciate to agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, expansions, and different key strategies. It additionally research targeted enterprise profiling. The overviews, SWOT analysis, and techniques of every supplier included in the first classification Europe Water Dispensers Market lookup file supply perception about the market forces and how these can be exploited to create future opportunities.

A dependable Europe Water Dispensers Market document is the complete market lookup document which research the challenges, market structures, opportunities, riding forces, rising trends, and competitive panorama of Europe Water Dispensers Market industry. Moreover, the document revises usual market conditions, estimates market share and feasible income extent of Europe Water Dispensers Market industry, determine out the possibly market for a new product to be launched and find out the most gorgeous technique for the distribution of positive product. By taking into consideration precise base yr and ancient year, calculations in the prevailing Europe Water Dispensers Market file have been carried out which interprets the market overall performance in the forecast years by using giving records about what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Market Analysis and Size

In recent years, rising public awareness of the importance of clean water and economic growth in emerging countries, particularly in Asia-Pacific, have boosted mainly the market for water dispensers. Furthermore, the market is expected to gain traction over the forecasted period due to various technological advancements that increase the ability to treat water while lowering prices. The scenario is expected to produce promising sales prospects for participants in the global water dispensers market over the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the water dispensers market was valued at USD 741.75 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1293.65 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

A water dispenser, also known as a water cooler, is a device that chills and distributes water. It is plugged into the mains and provides a constant cold, hot, and boiling water flow. The two types of water coolers available are bottle-less water coolers and bottled water coolers.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Direct Piping /Point Of Use (POU) and Bottled Water Dispensers), Cooling Capacity (2 Ltr/Hr, 3 Ltr/Hr, 5 Ltr/Hr and More Than 5 Ltr/Hr), Storage Capacity (20 liters, 40 liters, 80 liters, 120 liters, 150 liters, 380 liters and Others), Dimension (315X330X490 MM, 400X400X1060 MM, 440X440X1185 MM, 665X485X1210 MM, 755X575X1240 MM, 812X612X1210 MM and others), Water Type (Combined, Hot Water, Cold Water, Normal Water), Color (Black, Silver, White, Others), Compartment-Type Water Cooler(With Refrigerated Compartment And Without Refrigerated Compartment), Distribution Channel (Direct, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce and Others), Application (Residential, Corporate Offices, Schools/University Hospitals, Hotels, Restaurants and Bars, Industrial and Others), Countries Covered Russia, Germany, France, U.K., Turkey, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe Market Players Covered Blue Star Limited (India), Voltas Inc, (India), Atlantis Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), Avalon Water Coolers (U.S.), Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., (India), Midea Group (China), Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances (China), Aqua Clara International (U.S.), Alpine Coolers (U.S.), Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment Co. Ltd., (China), Bibo (China), Glug Glug Glug (U.K), Arctic Coolers (Switzerland), AquAid Franchising Limited (U.K), BRITA (Germany), Vista France (France), Sure International (UAE), Mt. Fuji Springs Inc., (Japan), Aimex Australia (Australia), Royalsovereign, Inc. (U.S), Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG (Germany) Opportunities Market participants’ innovations and product developments

Advanced technology integration in water dispensers

Water Dispensers Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising levels of groundwater contamination

Rising levels of groundwater contamination and increased adoption of water coolers in commercial institutes such as offices, colleges, and the hospitality sector drive market growth. Furthermore, the market’s growth is expected to be aided by the depletion of natural water resources and rising demand for safe drinking water.

The rising consumer awareness of the importance of drinking clean water for a healthy lifestyle, combined with the benefits of water dispensers such as low maintenance costs, ease of use and installation, and portability, are expected to drive the growth rate of the water dispensers market even further. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and urbanization are expected to boost growth by increasing demand for clean and purified water.

Various beneficial characteristic of the product

The properties of this product, such as portable size, availability of water dispenser in a variety of types and prices that cover a wide range of customers, ease of use, cleaning and hygiene, are the key factors that drive market growth.

Opportunities

Furthermore, market participants’ innovations and product developments create profitable opportunities for market participants during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced technologies in water dispensers will contribute to the market’s future growth.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world

Objective of Studies:

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Europe Water Dispensers Market , comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyses the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Europe Water Dispensers Market .

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global market.

